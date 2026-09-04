Steve McQueen's Rare '42 Chevy Drives Again After Nearly Two Decades In A Garage

The late Steve McQueen built his name on unforgettable performances in films such as "Bullitt" and "The Great Escape," among others. However, there was much more to the King of Cool than his screen work. He's well known for his love of automobiles, too, with McQueen having owned several remarkably valuable vehicles throughout his lifetime. He owned less exotic fare, too, like this navy blue and silver 1942 Chevrolet pickup truck that's now back on the road after nearly two decades in a garage, courtesy of Hagerty and its "Driveway Finds" YouTube series.

McQueen sold the truck in 1979, and the new owner used it as a normal pickup for years, largely ignoring the fact they purchased it from McQueen himself. It eventually sat in storage for 15 years, although that apparently didn't do it that much harm: "Driveway Finds" hosts John Brito and Dustin Halinan found it was still in good shape for the most part, including the engine, brake system, and undercarriage.

After a new master cylinder and some basic maintenance, the 84-year-old truck was back on the open road. It's great to see it moving, too, considering the multiple layers of American history behind it.