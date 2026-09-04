Steve McQueen's Rare '42 Chevy Drives Again After Nearly Two Decades In A Garage
The late Steve McQueen built his name on unforgettable performances in films such as "Bullitt" and "The Great Escape," among others. However, there was much more to the King of Cool than his screen work. He's well known for his love of automobiles, too, with McQueen having owned several remarkably valuable vehicles throughout his lifetime. He owned less exotic fare, too, like this navy blue and silver 1942 Chevrolet pickup truck that's now back on the road after nearly two decades in a garage, courtesy of Hagerty and its "Driveway Finds" YouTube series.
McQueen sold the truck in 1979, and the new owner used it as a normal pickup for years, largely ignoring the fact they purchased it from McQueen himself. It eventually sat in storage for 15 years, although that apparently didn't do it that much harm: "Driveway Finds" hosts John Brito and Dustin Halinan found it was still in good shape for the most part, including the engine, brake system, and undercarriage.
After a new master cylinder and some basic maintenance, the 84-year-old truck was back on the open road. It's great to see it moving, too, considering the multiple layers of American history behind it.
This '42 Chevy pickup is a historic piece in multiple ways
This 1942 Chevy pickup is a notable piece of history in several ways. As mentioned, it was owned for some time by Steve McQueen, and the buyer — who paid a whopping $2,800 in 1979 — had the documentation to prove it. It's not quite McQueen's iconic 1968 "Bullitt" Mustang, but it's still a fascinating piece tied directly to the Hollywood legend. This Chevy's significance extends beyond McQueen, though, and it all goes back to WWII.
In the wake of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States went all-in on World War II, prompting private companies within the country to get in on the war effort. Chevrolet was no exception, having prepared for wartime production even before the U.S. formally entered the conflict. General Motors put passenger vehicle production on the back burner between 1942 and 1945, with only a handful of 1942 model-year trucks hitting American streets before the January '42 production stoppage.
These were incredibly similar to 1941 models with few changes, but they've earned a place in history for their WWII connection and low 1,641-unit production run — and this truck is one of those 1,641. So, not only is this an exceptionally rare truck, but it has a connection to Steve McQueen that cements it as a truly one-of-a-kind piece.