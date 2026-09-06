They're Not Tanks, But These Beefy Next-Gen US Army Combat Vehicles Are Ready For Testing

The United States Army has a variety of armored vehicles to choose from, depending on battle conditions and where they operate. There are armored personnel carriers (APCs), Mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), main battle tanks (MBTs), and plenty more that the service takes to the fight wherever it may be. Now, the Army is working with defense contractors on the next generation of armored vehicles, including the M1E3 Abrams.

The M1E3 is a fully redesigned take on the long-serving M1 platform, though the M1E3 isn't an upgrade, it's an entirely new type of tank. As of this writing, the M1E3 that the US Army took ownership of is in the prototype stage, and it's being tested by the 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division headquartered out of Fort Hood, Texas. While that's underway, the 1/1st Cavalry is testing another highly anticipated armored vehicle, the Wolf/Lynx XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle (MICV), which is slated to replace the M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV).

The XM30 isn't a tank, though it's easy to confuse it with one, as it shares many of the same features. It's heavily armored, rolls around on tracks, and has a large central gun turret. As the 1/1st Cavalry tests it and the forthcoming M1E3, potential flaws and areas of improvement will be identified. This enables the contractors, Raytheon and General Dynamics Land Systems, to see their vehicle tested in the field, helping to shore up anything that needs fixing before the MICV can move into full production.