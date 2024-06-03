What Is The Army's XM-30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle And What Can It Do?

Tanks, for their part, add to ground combat power by bringing a high level of lethality combined with mobility. During the Cold War, the U.S. needed a vehicle that could carry troops while also having enough firepower to engage and defeat Soviet tanks if need be. Out of this necessity was born the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

The M2 Bradley was created in 1981. In its more than 40 years of service, it has been an integral part of many conflicts, including the Gulf War of 1991 and Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003. More recently, it even played a part in the war in Ukraine. The Bradley has seen many variants and system upgrades over time. Early in 2024, the U.S. Army unveiled the newest version of its combat-tested Bradley, which is to be outfitted with the Iron Fist Active Protection System. These enhancements have proven effective, but as part of a modernization program designed to keep the U.S. one step ahead of its adversaries, the Army is now designing an even newer next generation tank called the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle.