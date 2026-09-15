Milwaukee M18 10-1/4″ Rear Handle Circular Saw: What's New And How Much Does It Cost?

Milwaukee Tool has a rather robust line of circular saws that are good for both amateur and professional woodworkers alike. If you need a cordless model, it has options for its M12, M18, and M28 battery systems. If you just want to plug it into an outlet, there are options for that, too. In June 2026, Milwaukee added a brand new saw to its lineup, one that dwarfs the rest of them. That's the Milwaukee M18 10-1/4-inch Rear Handle Circular Saw.

The company already had a corded version of this saw on offer, but this new battery-powered version is a true behemoth. Milwaukee introduced another powerful M18-powered Rear Handle Circular Saw at the same time, but this saw's 10-1/4-inch blade is three whole inches larger than that one's. Even though Milwaukee claims that this is the lightest saw of its size on the market, it still weighs 10.3 pounds, and that's without the weight of an M18 battery. This saw is clearly designed for serious workers dealing with incredibly thick wood, particularly with beams.

If you're purchasing just the saw itself, that means you are getting the tool, a 10-1/4-inch-thick kerf framing circular saw blade, a blade wrench, a vacuum adapter, and a dust plug. This will run you $429 and can be bought at most hardware stores, excluding Lowe's, which doesn't sell Milwaukee tools. Notably, this doesn't include a battery. If you don't already have an M18 battery, Milwaukee offers a kit that includes an M18 RedLithium Forge HD 12.0 Ah battery, an M12 and M18 rapid charger, and a contractor bag. All together, that retails for $599.