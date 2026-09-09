Can You Have Two Insurance Policies For One Car? Here's What The Law Says

Many drivers have been there — a sudden fender bender or a loss of control on a rainy day. When the worst happens, we rely on auto insurance to cover the damage. Almost every state requires auto insurance by law, and for good reason. If you cause an accident or damage another person's property, you're responsible. Even a minor accident can cause thousands in repair bills. You could also be on the hook for hospital and legal bills. If you finance your vehicle when you buy it, of course, your lender will likely require you to carry a certain amount of insurance coverage.

One policy makes sense, even if you don't go with the highest-ranked auto insurance company, but what about two? If you use your vehicle for both work and pleasure or you want to cover expensive aftermarket additions that your standard policy excludes, you may have thought about purchasing a second policy. While no U.S. law prohibits carrying multiple insurance policies on one vehicle, paying for both is usually a waste of money.

Sometimes we accidentally end up carrying multiple policies for the same vehicle — it's especially common when you change insurance companies and forget to cancel your old policy. Accidental or otherwise, you cannot make two claims after an accident to get double the payout. If you try, it could slow down the payout process, and both insurers may try to claim the other is responsible. Double-insuring may also go against an insurer's policies, and could lead to you losing perks like good driver or bundling discounts.