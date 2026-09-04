Ford's Rumored Off-Road Mustang Might Finally Have A Name
At a recent closed-door meeting of Ford dealers, which was commented on in a video report by Automotive News Ford reporter Michael Martinez, the dealers in attendance were shown a photo of an off-road version of the Mustang that, according to Martinez, will carry the name Mustang Baja. This vehicle was lifted and also had special tires, and was described by Ford CEO Jim Farley as having "rugged" performance.
This off-road Mustang was previously mentioned back in 2023, when it was rumored to be a Raptor version of the Mustang. What you see above is not that vehicle, which has not yet been seen outside of that dealer meeting, but it is the Mach-E Rally, an off-road version of the current Mustang Mach-E EV that is currently available for purchase. Our review of the Mach-E Rally proved to us that we could be rally drivers for a day.
According to Martinez' report, the off-road Mustang Baja and other vehicles that may be added to the Mustang, Bronco, and F-Series lineups show that, in his words, "This is Ford realizing where it makes its money, where it has the most passionate customers. It's around Bronco, Mustang, F-Series... they're going to build on that." So it appears that sometime between now and the end of the decade, based on the timeframe when the next generation of the Mustang will appear, we may be treated to the Mustang Baja, the first combustion Mustang to have all-wheel drive and the ability to go off the beaten path, wherever it may lead.
What else should you know about Ford's racing history and the off-road Mustang?
Ford has a long history in off-road racing. From the original Bronco's overall win in the 1969 Baja 1000 up through today's purpose-built racers like the World Rally-Raid Championship Ford Raptor T1+ and the Bronco DR, Ford has continued to be involved in racing activities that test these vehicles on various courses where there are no paved roads. Ford also supports stock-class racers who compete in their Bronco SUVs and Raptor pickup trucks. If you're interested in heading off-road, we have compiled a list of the best used trucks for off-road enthusiasts.
Then there's Ford's European rallying history, with portions of these competitions taking place off-road on dirt tracks, mud, and snow. Ford notched wins for the manufacturer's title in 1979 with the Ford Escort RS1800, in 2006 and 2007 with the Ford Focus WRC, and in 2017 with the Ford Fiesta WRC. The Fiesta also won the drivers' titles in 2017 and 2018.
While it's not yet clear what precise role the off-road Mustang Baja may play in Ford's future racing history, the car appears to be named after the Baja 1000-mile off-road race. As such, it would seem that Ford would be missing a major opportunity if it didn't enter the Mustang Baja in its namesake race. We'll just have to wait and see when the Mustang Baja is announced; then we may hear what racing plans Ford has for it.