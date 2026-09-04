Ford's Rumored Off-Road Mustang Might Finally Have A Name

At a recent closed-door meeting of Ford dealers, which was commented on in a video report by Automotive News Ford reporter Michael Martinez, the dealers in attendance were shown a photo of an off-road version of the Mustang that, according to Martinez, will carry the name Mustang Baja. This vehicle was lifted and also had special tires, and was described by Ford CEO Jim Farley as having "rugged" performance.

This off-road Mustang was previously mentioned back in 2023, when it was rumored to be a Raptor version of the Mustang. What you see above is not that vehicle, which has not yet been seen outside of that dealer meeting, but it is the Mach-E Rally, an off-road version of the current Mustang Mach-E EV that is currently available for purchase. Our review of the Mach-E Rally proved to us that we could be rally drivers for a day.

According to Martinez' report, the off-road Mustang Baja and other vehicles that may be added to the Mustang, Bronco, and F-Series lineups show that, in his words, "This is Ford realizing where it makes its money, where it has the most passionate customers. It's around Bronco, Mustang, F-Series... they're going to build on that." So it appears that sometime between now and the end of the decade, based on the timeframe when the next generation of the Mustang will appear, we may be treated to the Mustang Baja, the first combustion Mustang to have all-wheel drive and the ability to go off the beaten path, wherever it may lead.