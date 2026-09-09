5 Brands Revitalizing The Boombox For Modern Listeners

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When you think of boomboxes, you probably aren't imagining exactly what you might call modern technology. Whether your main association is crowding around one with your arms full of CDs, sitting next to one while you fix your cassette tape with some clever pencil action, or standing out in the rain holding one over your head, the once-commonplace audio device doesn't really scream "modernity." But, despite its retro reputation, the humble boombox is actually joining the ranks of other retro gadgets making high-tech comebacks, along with flip phones, portable music players, and Game Boy-styled handheld game consoles.

The boombox resurgence isn't being driven purely by one or two brands or novelty gadget lines, either. There's actually a surprising number of modern boomboxes on the market now, produced by smaller boutique brands and bigger household names alike. Moreover, picking up a new boombox isn't quite the same as grabbing an old, pre-loved one from a thrift store, yard sale, or eBay. Instead, these boomboxes have been updated with new features that help keep the tech feeling fresh and useful.

Exactly how these companies have revitalized boomboxes varies a little both from brand to brand and from product to product, but there are a few common features shared across most modern boomboxes available on the market today. For example, for the most part, they tend to offer Bluetooth compatibility, alongside a couple of other input options like USB or microSD. But they still all hang onto that original boombox feel, based on how they look and what older features their manufacturers choose to include.