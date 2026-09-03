'I Had To Bring Her Home': Lewis Hamilton Rescues Legendary Ferrari F40
Ferrari built the iconic F40 from 1987 to 1992. With its low and wide aerodynamic stance, numerous vents, and an unmistakable rear wing, the F40 was something of an instant classic and is now considered one of the coolest Ferrari designs of all time.
It could achieve speeds of up to 201 mph (324 km/h) and go from a stop to 62 mph in just 4.1 seconds. This was possible in part thanks to the 478 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque from its longitudinal twin-turbocharged V8. However, it also benefited from being the first Ferrari to use lighter composite materials for most of its panels. The result was a racy, boisterous car that impressed even seasoned motoring journalists of the time.
The F40's appeal extends to elite motorsport drivers, including record-setting F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton, who joined Ferrari for the 2025 season, has long admired the F40 and has finally added one of these incredibly rare cars to his collection. It wasn't just any F40, either: this one sat in a garage for 30 years, with the F1 star stating on an Instagram post that he "had to bring her home" despite its condition.
The tale of Lewis Hamilton and his F40
The term "barn find" is often thrown around to describe long-forgotten classic cars stored in barns or garages, with many examples of gorgeous classic cars found hidden in barns across the globe. In Lewis Hamilton's case, it was technically a garage, not a barn, but let's not split hairs. Either way, Hamilton uncovered a low-mileage F40 that had apparently been dormant in storage for more than three decades, something of a best-case scenario for a collector. After all, Ferrari only built around 1,315 F40s during its production run, and they generally command seven-figure sums at auction.
Even though the F40 was covered in years of dust and needed work to return it to its former glory, the F1 driver seized the opportunity to give the supercar a second life. Fortunately, Hamilton's Ferrari connections came in handy; experts at Ferrari's Maranello factory managed to revive the car, bringing it back to its original condition.
In his Instagram post, Hamilton stated that the whole process "has truly been a dream come true." While he is on record as being more interested in art than automobiles, he has likened the F40 to art on more than one occasion, including in the aforementioned Instagram post announcing the vehicle.