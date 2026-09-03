5 Of The Deepest Labor Day Discounts & Deals You Can Find At Home Depot
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Labor Day weekend is one of the biggest sales events of the year for power tools, appliances, and home goods. You'll find deals in stores all across America, including at major home goods outlets like Lowe's, but few can match Home Depot for quantity. Take a look at the company's Labor Day sale page, and you'll find hundreds of items discounted by a sizable margin.
Many of these items are between 10 and 30% off, but the retailer has even better deals if you know where to look, including some power tools that are more than half off their original MSRP. That said, Home Depot doesn't really offer a way to organize search results by discount, and no one wants to spend hours wandering their local warehouse searching for all the best finds. That's why we've done the legwork by combing through the retailer's listings to find some of the best deep discounts that Home Depot is currently offering for Labor Day weekend.
Ryobi One+ ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver Kit
There are a lot of times when a drill might be too heavy or too powerful, but you'd still like to spare your wrist from dozens or even hundreds of twisting motions with a manual screwdriver. That's when a tool like the Ryobi One+ ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver comes in. This little guy comes in a kit that typically retails for $158.94, but it's currently available for just $49.97, which is a massive 69% off.
The screwdriver has a standard pistol grip, like a drill, but it's small and lightweight. The tool weighs 2.5 pounds and has a motor that runs at up to 600 rpm. The tool also has a variable-speed trigger, offering you more control over how quickly you drive or remove fasteners. It utilizes a keyless quick-connect ¼-inch hex collet, so it should work with most existing bit sets, and it has an integrated LED work light. The kit includes a Ryobi One+ 1.5Ah battery and a charger.
This set has been well received by users, with a 4.7 out of 5 rating on the Home Depot website from 244 buyers, 97% of whom stated they would recommend it to other prospective buyers. People generally say it's lightweight and easy to use, and appreciate the long battery life the included 1.5Ah battery offers. Some, however, have stated that it doesn't generate quite as much torque as they would like.
Ridgid 18V Brushless 4-Mode ½-inch High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit
Ridgid is probably one of the most underrated tool brands that you can find at Home Depot. The company makes powerful tools that sit between Ryobi and bigger premium brands like Milwaukee and Makita. One of the better deals right now is the brand's 18V Brushless 4-Mode ½-inch High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit. Most days, this kit would run $557.00, but Home Depot's 64% discount means you can get the whole kit and caboodle for $199.00.
The impact wrench has a brushless motor that generates up to 900 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 1,300 ft-lbs of breakaway torque. It has three basic speed settings and a special Auto-Tightening Mode that automatically stops when it detects that a bolt is fully tightened or loosened. It also has an anvil with a friction ring to hold sockets in place, a die-cast gearbox, and an LED work light. This kit includes two of Ridgid's 4.0Ah batteries, a charger, and a work bag.
This kit has a stellar 4.8 out of 5 stars and a strong 84% recommendation rate on Home Depot's site from over 800 ratings. Users appreciate the tool's power, with many claiming that its torque and versatility are major selling points. The main issues owners have mostly center on Ridgid's lifetime warranty and support, not the tool itself.
Ryobi One+ battery combo
One thing every tool collection needs is a decent selection of batteries, which can be an issue when the batteries themselves can cost nearly as much as a tool. So it's always good to pick a few up when they're on sale. Right now, Home Depot has a set containing two Ryobi One+ HP 18V 6.0Ah Batteries and one One+ HP 18V 4.0Ah Battery discounted by 61%. This three-pack would usually go for $407.00, but is now available for just $159.00.
4Ah and 6Ah batteries are on opposite ends of what you might consider mid-range capacity. These are great for operating all kinds of gear, from Ryobi drills to circular saws, and will probably suffice for most of Ryobi's One+ 18V tools. All three are also part of Ryobi's HP series, which means they communicate better with the brand's High Performance tools, ensuring more power and longer life.
The battery kit has a 4.8 out of 5 on the Home Depot site, with most customers praising the value even at full price. Many also liked the batteries' weight and performance.
Ryobi One+ Workshop Blower Kit
There are plenty of big leaf blowers for cleaning up your yard, but some of you might prefer a tool that makes blowing sawdust out of your shop a little easier. That's where the Ryobi One+ Workshop Blower Kit shines. This usually costs $188.94, but Home Depot has discounted it by 63%, bringing the price down to $69.88.
The blower has an ergonomic one-handed design that makes it easy to hold low to the floor, while its sloped tunnel helps blow dust along the ground instead of into the air. It also has an integrated rubber nozzle that won't scuff up surfaces while you're cleaning. The blower's output maxes out at 150 mph and 100 cfm, with speed control available through three modes and a variable-speed trigger.
The kit, which also includes a Ryobi One+ 18V 2.0Ah battery and a charger, has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on the Home Depot website, with over 3,200 reviews and a 90% recommendation rate. Buyers generally find that it's lightweight, easy to use, and more powerful than you might expect for such a compact tool. The multiple speeds are also widely appreciated, though some have expressed concerns that the nozzle doesn't stay on as well as it should.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 6-inch Brushless Pruning Hatchet Mini Chainsaw Kit
Home Depot's discounts extend beyond affiliated brands, with a fair number of Milwaukee tools on discount for Labor Day. One of the better deals is for the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 6-inch Brushless Pruning Hatchet Mini Chainsaw Kit, which usually retails for $509.00. Home Depot's Labor Day sale has this kit discounted by 61%, bringing the price down to $199.00.
Milwaukee claims the pruning saw's Powerstate brushless motor can cut hardwoods up to 3 inches in diameter and that it can make up to 120 cuts on a single charge. It's compact, weighing less than 5 pounds, so it's easy to control on a ladder or when cutting in tight spaces. It has a full house chain to minimize vibration, with an easy-to-access chain tensioner and automatic oiler for ease of maintenance. It also features a translucent oil reservoir, all-metal bucking spikes, a variable speed trigger, and onboard scrench storage. The kit also comes with a protection sleeve, two Milwaukee M12 5.0Ah High Output batteries, and a charger.
This set has a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Home Depot's page from over 800 users, with 91% of customers claiming that they would recommend it. Most appreciate the kit's value, but they also like the tool itself: users state that the saw is light, maneuverable, and surprisingly powerful. That said, there have been a few sporadic reports of oil leakage.