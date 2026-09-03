5 Of The Deepest Labor Day Discounts & Deals You Can Find At Home Depot

There are a lot of times when a drill might be too heavy or too powerful, but you'd still like to spare your wrist from dozens or even hundreds of twisting motions with a manual screwdriver. That's when a tool like the Ryobi One+ ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver comes in. This little guy comes in a kit that typically retails for $158.94, but it's currently available for just $49.97, which is a massive 69% off.

The screwdriver has a standard pistol grip, like a drill, but it's small and lightweight. The tool weighs 2.5 pounds and has a motor that runs at up to 600 rpm. The tool also has a variable-speed trigger, offering you more control over how quickly you drive or remove fasteners. It utilizes a keyless quick-connect ¼-inch hex collet, so it should work with most existing bit sets, and it has an integrated LED work light. The kit includes a Ryobi One+ 1.5Ah battery and a charger.

This set has been well received by users, with a 4.7 out of 5 rating on the Home Depot website from 244 buyers, 97% of whom stated they would recommend it to other prospective buyers. People generally say it's lightweight and easy to use, and appreciate the long battery life the included 1.5Ah battery offers. Some, however, have stated that it doesn't generate quite as much torque as they would like.