The US Army Is Going Nuclear - Here's How They Intend To Utilize Next-Gen Energy

Nuclear energy is no stranger to the United States military, as many warships are powered by nuclear reactors. While common in the Navy, the U.S. Army's use of nuclear technology has primarily been in the field of weapons. After all, the only two atomic bombs ever dropped in warfare fell out of planes flown by the U.S. Army Air Corps, as the Air Force wouldn't stand up until 1947. Now, thanks to a May 2025 Executive Order, EO 14299, the Army is well on its way to joining the Navy in its use of nuclear power.

The EO outlined plans for the Army to begin a program of record to establish nuclear microreactors to power bases at home and abroad under the Janus Program. Doing this would give the Army energy independence, freeing up vital fuel resources and eliminating potential disruptions of power facilities in deployed locations. By November 2025, the Army outlined nine potential locations for testing while working in partnership with commercial interests as things progressed.

By August 26, 2026, the Army launched a formal agreement costing $2.2 billion, working alongside five contract agencies to produce microreactors on five bases. These include Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Benning, Georgia; and Fort Drum, New York. As things develop, the Army expects the Janus Program to produce over 20 microreactors across numerous Department of War installations, though, as of writing, the Janus project is limited to Army facilities in the continental United States (CONUS).