How To Clean And Defrost A Chest Freezer (And How Often You Should)

A chest freezer is great for storing large amounts of food, and just like maintaining a refrigerator's condenser coils, it should not only be cleaned, but defrosted as well. In terms of how often both should happen, Whirlpool recommends waiting until the frost is about 1/4-inch thick, with a complete clean and defrost taking place at least once a year. Keep in mind that if you live in an area with high humidity, you may need to tackle the defrost and cleaning process more frequently.

Before you get started, unplug the freezer and move the frozen food straight into another freezer or a cooler. Leave the lid open, place containers of hot water inside to help loosen the ice if you need to, and be sure to use a tray to catch the water. If things aren't moving fast enough, you can also use a fan aimed inside the chest, but positioned outside the unit. Once the frost has softened, you can use a plastic scraper to remove it while also soaking up the remaining water.

After the frost is gone, start cleaning the inside using either some mild detergent and warm water, or a baking soda solution. For the outside of the chest, the door liner, and the gasket, use warm water and mild detergent. After cleaning, rinse the surfaces with clean water, then dry the entire unit before reconnecting power. When the unit reaches the proper temperature, you can load it back up.