How To Clean And Defrost A Chest Freezer (And How Often You Should)
A chest freezer is great for storing large amounts of food, and just like maintaining a refrigerator's condenser coils, it should not only be cleaned, but defrosted as well. In terms of how often both should happen, Whirlpool recommends waiting until the frost is about 1/4-inch thick, with a complete clean and defrost taking place at least once a year. Keep in mind that if you live in an area with high humidity, you may need to tackle the defrost and cleaning process more frequently.
Before you get started, unplug the freezer and move the frozen food straight into another freezer or a cooler. Leave the lid open, place containers of hot water inside to help loosen the ice if you need to, and be sure to use a tray to catch the water. If things aren't moving fast enough, you can also use a fan aimed inside the chest, but positioned outside the unit. Once the frost has softened, you can use a plastic scraper to remove it while also soaking up the remaining water.
After the frost is gone, start cleaning the inside using either some mild detergent and warm water, or a baking soda solution. For the outside of the chest, the door liner, and the gasket, use warm water and mild detergent. After cleaning, rinse the surfaces with clean water, then dry the entire unit before reconnecting power. When the unit reaches the proper temperature, you can load it back up.
Why chest freezer maintenance matters
If your unit's condenser has some buildup, it can cause the chest freezer to not work properly. But beware that you don't necessarily need to clean the condenser, as general maintenance may vary depending on the model. Additionally, cleaning mechanical components can be a bit trickier versus cleaning the exterior, interior, and door gasket. Typically, the best move is to consult your owner's manual for guidance on your specific model.
Overall, waiting too long to defrost your chest freezer can affect its performance. Excessive frost buildup can eventually interfere with airflow, which could impact the freezer's ability to properly cool its contents over time. Additionally, a thick layer of frost can affect the appliance's useful features, or make the freezer less energy-efficient, potentially increasing the amount of electricity it uses.
Failure to clean your chest freezer can also affect how well certain components work over time. This includes the door gasket, for example, which may not seal as tightly as it should when it's dirty. Removing the buildup of grime and food particles is often the only way to make the lid easier to open and close, thereby reducing the chance of air leaks, which can cause the freezer to run inefficiently and encourage further frost accumulation inside.