Why Do Some Tires Have Two Valve Stems?
Most tires on the market come with one valve stem, which is used to inflate or deflate the tires, or check the air pressure when needed. But there are also tires with two valve stems, and this second valve has two primary uses that can prove incredibly helpful under the right circumstances. First, it lets you fill the tire with air while simultaneously monitoring the air pressure. You basically connect the air pump to one valve stem and the pressure gauge to another, then monitor the air pressure as the tire is inflated. Besides giving you a more precise reading, the setup can be particularly useful when time is of the essence, like in motorsports, as you don't have to repeatedly disconnect the inflator to monitor air pressure.
Another use for the additional valve stem, especially when the two are at the opposite ends of the wheel, is when you're filling the tire with nitrogen. In this case, one valve stem is used to add nitrogen while the other purges the existing air. This makes the whole process a lot more convenient, and helps ensure that the air is properly let out.
Do you need two valve stems?
if you're wondering if you really need tires with two valve stems, let's save you some trouble. For the vast majority of drivers, the answer is no. The single valve stem is perfectly fine on its own, and that additional valve stem adds little value to the tire. For the average driver, what generally matters more is performance, safety, and handling, and a dual-valve setup doesn't improve any of that. You should instead focus on avoiding common tire mistakes, as those can have a bigger impact on your tire's condition, performance, and lifespan.
That said, the twin valve stem setup does make sense to some. For example, if you are into off-roading, having an additional valve may be helpful. And as previously stated, the setup allows pressure adjustments to be completed quickly and more precisely, which can make all the difference in the world of in motorsports. But for the average, everyday car owner, shelling out extra money on wheels with two valve stems makes little sense, unless you really see some upsides to it or think it looks cool.