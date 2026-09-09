Why Do Some Tires Have Two Valve Stems?

Most tires on the market come with one valve stem, which is used to inflate or deflate the tires, or check the air pressure when needed. But there are also tires with two valve stems, and this second valve has two primary uses that can prove incredibly helpful under the right circumstances. First, it lets you fill the tire with air while simultaneously monitoring the air pressure. You basically connect the air pump to one valve stem and the pressure gauge to another, then monitor the air pressure as the tire is inflated. Besides giving you a more precise reading, the setup can be particularly useful when time is of the essence, like in motorsports, as you don't have to repeatedly disconnect the inflator to monitor air pressure.

Another use for the additional valve stem, especially when the two are at the opposite ends of the wheel, is when you're filling the tire with nitrogen. In this case, one valve stem is used to add nitrogen while the other purges the existing air. This makes the whole process a lot more convenient, and helps ensure that the air is properly let out.