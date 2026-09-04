PlayStation's $7.85M Settlement Website Is Live – Here's How To Claim Your Share
With gamers the world over still learning that buying digital media doesn't mean you actually own it, the business practices of the major gaming factions continue to be called into question. Sony's PlayStation has been at the center of the fray for a few years, and the company is now prepping to make right with some users as part of a $7.85 million antitrust class action settlement.
The dollar amount will largely be paid out to PlayStation users as part of the Caccuri, et al. v. Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC complaint. Said suit alleges that some PlayStation users may have been forced "to pay more than they otherwise would have paid for certain digital games on the PlayStation Store." It claims Sony did so by limiting the sale of certain game-specific vouchers through other market places, thus forcing consumers to pay inflated prices through Sony's online sales outlet.
Given the number of PlayStation users in the world, the number of gamers included in the suit is expected to be quite high. The good news is that if you think you're part of the group, you don't need to do anything to claim your share of the settlement money. To clarify, you're automatically opted into the settlement class if you had an active PlayStation Store account status during the period in question and purchased one of the specified games there. That list includes hits like "The Last of Us," "Star Wars: Battlefront," and the "Mass Effect" trilogy, among others.
Who is eligible and how much money might you receive?
The settlement agreement does not specify that the soon-to-be disc-less Sony PlayStation platform violated any laws with its practices, and the company has maintained no wrongdoing in the matter. The settlement amount is not yet official either, with a court decision on October 15, 2026 expected to finalize the matter, barring further appeals from Sony.
Either way, the claims site for the class action suit is currently active, and PlayStation Store shoppers who purchased the included games between April 1, 2019 and December 23, 2023 are already opted in to receive a portion of the settlement money. That is, of course, after the legal firm who handled the case carves out its 25% for services rendered. The date to exclude yourself from the settlement awardees, or object to any part of the settlement has already passed. If you didn't take that action, you are no longer eligible to bring any further legal action against PlayStation.
If you qualify for settlement money, your cut will be paid directly to your active PlayStation Store account. Those who have since deactivated their accounts can reportedly request a cash payment by sending proof of a qualifying purchase to info@PSNDigitalGamesSettlement.com. It's unclear exactly how much affected PlayStation users can expect to receive after the legal fees are removed from the settlement figure, though it's safe to assume the dollar amount will fall short of the actual cost of a new game. Assuming there are no holdups with the October 15 decision, the settlement money should be distributed soon thereafter.