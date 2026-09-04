PlayStation's $7.85M Settlement Website Is Live – Here's How To Claim Your Share

With gamers the world over still learning that buying digital media doesn't mean you actually own it, the business practices of the major gaming factions continue to be called into question. Sony's PlayStation has been at the center of the fray for a few years, and the company is now prepping to make right with some users as part of a $7.85 million antitrust class action settlement.

The dollar amount will largely be paid out to PlayStation users as part of the Caccuri, et al. v. Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC complaint. Said suit alleges that some PlayStation users may have been forced "to pay more than they otherwise would have paid for certain digital games on the PlayStation Store." It claims Sony did so by limiting the sale of certain game-specific vouchers through other market places, thus forcing consumers to pay inflated prices through Sony's online sales outlet.

Given the number of PlayStation users in the world, the number of gamers included in the suit is expected to be quite high. The good news is that if you think you're part of the group, you don't need to do anything to claim your share of the settlement money. To clarify, you're automatically opted into the settlement class if you had an active PlayStation Store account status during the period in question and purchased one of the specified games there. That list includes hits like "The Last of Us," "Star Wars: Battlefront," and the "Mass Effect" trilogy, among others.