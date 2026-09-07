3 Of The Biggest Drawbacks Of Using Portable Solar Panels

Mention solar panels, and you probably picture either a giant solar farm or the panels your neighbor installed on their roof. Solar panels are a great source of renewable energy that not only help the environment, but can also lower your electric bill. There's more to consider before you jump in, however. It's an expensive proposition, and you may have to have your roof repaired or replaced before installation. If your home doesn't get a lot of direct sunlight, you may struggle to generate enough electricity to justify the cost, and federal tax credits for home installation expired in 2025.

Rather than making a large investment in mounted roof panels, you may be considering portable solar panels instead. This type of solar panel is exactly what it sounds like — a lightweight system that you can move around. They come in different forms, including rigid panels that more closely resemble roof panels and flexible or foldable panels. You can put them anywhere you want and save on the installation or leasing costs that come with permanent panels, and you can even use them when you're camping or traveling in an RV.

We encourage everyone to explore cost-saving renewable energy options, but a few drawbacks deserve consideration. Let's unpack three potential dealbreakers before you jump in.