What Is A Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner And Is It Better Than Single Hose?

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While it would be nice if everyone had a central air system, that just isn't feasible — particularly in parts of the world where the need for air conditioning is limited. In these cases, having a portable air conditioner that you can set up when needed and remove afterwards can be a major help, even if portable air conditioners can come with a number of downsides like increased noise and lowered efficiency. When determining what kind of portable A/C is best for you, you have an important choice to make between getting one with a single hose or dual hose unit.

Single hose portable A/C systems are much more common on the marketplace. As the name suggests, they come with a single hose that you affix to a window. This design takes the hot air that's in your room and expels it outside with this single hose. A dual hose air conditioner works a bit differently. There's an intake that takes the hot air from your room and cools it, releasing it back into your room. Because of this, the A/C can overheat, which is where the first hose comes in. It takes air from outside to cool down the machine. The second hose then takes any hot remaining hot air and sends it back outside.

The main benefit to a dual hose system is it eliminates negative air pressure, as every bit of air being taken from your room is also being replaced in equal measure. A single hose A/C merely expels air, meaning air to replace it needs to come from other sources. This may make a portable dual hose air conditioner sound like the obvious better option, but that's not necessarily the case.