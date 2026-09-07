What Is A Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner And Is It Better Than Single Hose?
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While it would be nice if everyone had a central air system, that just isn't feasible — particularly in parts of the world where the need for air conditioning is limited. In these cases, having a portable air conditioner that you can set up when needed and remove afterwards can be a major help, even if portable air conditioners can come with a number of downsides like increased noise and lowered efficiency. When determining what kind of portable A/C is best for you, you have an important choice to make between getting one with a single hose or dual hose unit.
Single hose portable A/C systems are much more common on the marketplace. As the name suggests, they come with a single hose that you affix to a window. This design takes the hot air that's in your room and expels it outside with this single hose. A dual hose air conditioner works a bit differently. There's an intake that takes the hot air from your room and cools it, releasing it back into your room. Because of this, the A/C can overheat, which is where the first hose comes in. It takes air from outside to cool down the machine. The second hose then takes any hot remaining hot air and sends it back outside.
The main benefit to a dual hose system is it eliminates negative air pressure, as every bit of air being taken from your room is also being replaced in equal measure. A single hose A/C merely expels air, meaning air to replace it needs to come from other sources. This may make a portable dual hose air conditioner sound like the obvious better option, but that's not necessarily the case.
The pros and cons of a dual hose portable air conditioner
When SlashGear put out its list of the best portable air conditioners on the market, it was with a mix of both single a dual hose systems. That's with good reason, as each one has their own strengths and weaknesses. Notably, it depends on what size room you have. If you're browsing through the various offerings, you'll come to notice that units with lower BTU cooling capacities tend to be single hose air conditioners. The reason for this is that these are designed for smaller rooms. Because single hose models don't replace the air it takes away, a smaller room is better at replenishing that air more quickly than a larger room, as it has to come in through cracks beneath doors or around windows. A dual hose A/C is much more efficient option when in a large room.
There are drawbacks to a dual hose unit though. Typically, these units will cost more than single hose ones. Take the brand Whynter. On Amazon, the company's currently in stock single hose portable air conditioners range from $228.99 to $309.99. Meanwhile, its dual hose offerings have a price floor at $299.99, thanks to a 45 percent discount as of this writing. The prices go up from there to $559.99, which is also discounted from its original $629.99 listing. Another drawback is size. By adding an extra hose, it may limit the portability of the unit. As always, it's best to review your situation to determine whether a dual or single hose unit is right for you.