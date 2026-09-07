6 Surprisingly Spacious Sedans On The Market Right Now

SUVs are some of the most popular vehicles in the United States. Among the 25 best-selling vehicles in 2026 so far, 13 of them are SUVs, and pickup trucks take up another six spots. Clearly, American automobile buyers are interested in space. Whether it's because they have a family that needs to be transported around or just want to avoid the feeling of being cramped into a rolling metal box, a roomy interior is a must-have for many. Consequently, you don't see a ton of traditional sedans on that best-selling list, even if they have other perks like possibly being more fuel efficient or less expensive.

While you're likely to get more space with some of those larger cars, do not discount that there are sedans with plenty of space inside that you may not recognize just by seeing the car from the outside. Sure, there are plenty of small cars that require you to get creative with how you utilize the space, but with many sedans, there could be a good deal of front and/or rear seat legroom or quite a bit of headroom for those on the taller side. Here, we're going to look at six different sedans on the market that have interior spaces that are on par with many of the larger vehicles out there. These are going to cover sedans from both mass-market and luxury automotive brands that are all readily available to show that this kind of space is available to anyone, no matter their budget.