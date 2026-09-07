4 Family Vehicles With More Horsepower Than A Ford Mustang GT

In no universe is the Ford Mustang GT considered "underpowered." Its 5.0-liter V8 throws down 480 horsepower (486 horsepower with the active exhaust upgrade) and it's pretty widely considered one of the most iconic modern muscle cars on the market. Its optional six-speed manual, litany of aftermarket parts, and mean and aggressive styling ensures that the current generation Mustang GT and all of its many stablemates in the Mustang family probably won't ever go out of style.

Still, in the age of EVs and super SUVs, 486 horsepower puts the GT at a power disadvantage against quite a few family cars. When you throw in all the supercharged, turbocharged, hybrid, or otherwise speedy grocery getters on the market, the Mustang GT looks downright pokey.

BMW, Lamborghini, and even a few American automakers like Cadillac have outdone the gold standard of muscle cars in the horsepower department. The Mustang GT might look cooler than a family-hauler, but it might lose the power competition.