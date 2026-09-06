You Should Never Use This Type Of Power Tool On Concrete

It's important to use the right tool for the job, which means understanding its limitations with the contact surface. This is why you shouldn't use a standard drill without hammer action when working with concrete, as it relies on rotation alone to penetrate the material and isn't the most suitable tool for the job. However, a drill with a hammer function could be the right choice, as the repeated impact helps the bit break through more effectively. There are a number of useful tools to have when working with concrete, and something like a rotary percussive hammer drill is the better choice, because it checks all the boxes for successfully penetrating concrete.

You could try a standard drill with the right bit to make small holes in masonry, but that still doesn't make it the best choice for drilling into concrete. If you do try to use a standard drill on concrete, you could end up straining not only the bit, but yourself as well. That's because the harder you push, the more likely the bit is to overheat. If this happens, you could damage the bit, thus make it less effective at drilling. The problem can then get worse because a damaged bit doesn't drill effectively, forcing you to put even more pressure on the tool. This can cause further damage to the bit and potentially increase your personal risk of injury.