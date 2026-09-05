Not The Mustang: JD Power Says This BMW Has The Best Seats In 2026

A lot goes into vehicle seats. Of course, you have the material the seats are made of, whether it's fabric, leather, or something in between. After that, there's size and shape, along with how well it's cushioned. Tech plays a part too, whether it's seat memory, motorized adjustment, or built-in heating.

Even the best-made seats will develop problems now and then, but according to J.D. Power, the car seats that are least problematic on average belong to one of the most fuel-efficient sports cars out there: the 2026 BMW Z4. This is based on its 2026 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, which tracked owner-reported problems from over 78,000 respondents. J.D. Power's survey found the Z4's seats exhibit just 3.1 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), a slight improvement from 3.2 problems in 2025, when it also ranked first.

The Z4's seats are made by Magna Seating, which has supplied seats for BMW vehicles since 2016. Magna also works with other automakers like Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Lucid, but the Z4's seats are the company's sole representation in J.D. Power's survey. The Z4 convincingly beats out premium rivals like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Volvo V60, whose seats have four problems per 100 vehicles. While the Z4 has topped the charts twice, BMW's decision to discontinue the roadster means that 2027 is guaranteed to see a new champion.