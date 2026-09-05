Not The Mustang: JD Power Says This BMW Has The Best Seats In 2026
A lot goes into vehicle seats. Of course, you have the material the seats are made of, whether it's fabric, leather, or something in between. After that, there's size and shape, along with how well it's cushioned. Tech plays a part too, whether it's seat memory, motorized adjustment, or built-in heating.
Even the best-made seats will develop problems now and then, but according to J.D. Power, the car seats that are least problematic on average belong to one of the most fuel-efficient sports cars out there: the 2026 BMW Z4. This is based on its 2026 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, which tracked owner-reported problems from over 78,000 respondents. J.D. Power's survey found the Z4's seats exhibit just 3.1 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), a slight improvement from 3.2 problems in 2025, when it also ranked first.
The Z4's seats are made by Magna Seating, which has supplied seats for BMW vehicles since 2016. Magna also works with other automakers like Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Lucid, but the Z4's seats are the company's sole representation in J.D. Power's survey. The Z4 convincingly beats out premium rivals like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Volvo V60, whose seats have four problems per 100 vehicles. While the Z4 has topped the charts twice, BMW's decision to discontinue the roadster means that 2027 is guaranteed to see a new champion.
More of the best-rated vehicle seats
The BMW Z4 may have the most dependable seats, but it's not just luxury brands that ship high-quality seats in their cars. In its report, J.D. Power found that luxury brands only had a 0.7 PP100 advantage over mass-market carmakers. The outlet suggests this is partly thanks to mass-market brands more readily implementing luxury features, leading to more satisfied owners overall.
A good example is the 2026 Ram 1500, which finishes second overall behind the Z4. This mass-market pickup truck had just 3.5 seat issues PP100. The Ram's lower-cost trims are relatively basic as far as the seats go, but the Laramie trim — the sixth most expensive of the truck's 10 trims — and up all feature luxury perks such as heated and ventilated seats. Bridgewater Interiors manufactures the Ram 1500's seats and also makes those in the 2026 Ford Mustang, which are the best-rated seats among mass-market mid-size and large vehicles with 6.1 PP100.
The only other seats averaging fewer than four problems per 100 vehicles, according to J.D. Power, are the Forvia-made seats in the the highly-regarded Porsche Cayenne. They sneak into that select group with 3.9 PP100, beating out other premium SUV seats such as those in the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and the Acura RDX. Considering a 2026 Cayenne starts at $109,000 (plus a $2,350 delivery fee), you'd certainly hope those seats cause little issue.