What Does It Mean When You See A Road Sign With A Thumbs Up On It?

Hitchhiking has likely been around as long as there have been carts, wagons, and roads. In the U.S., it became a much bigger deal during the Great Depression, when millions lost their jobs, couldn't find work locally, and had to hitch a ride to wherever they could find gainful employment. According to History.com, it was actually considered a patriotic duty during World War II to give wayward soldiers a ride.

Hitchhikers could just be adventurous souls boot scooting across the country. But they could also be escaped convicts trying to avoid the long arm of the law. (In fact, there are signs specifically warning against this in Texas.) The point is, you just don't know, and picking up the wrong person can lead to an unhappy ending. Hitchhiking is actually federally illegal in all high-speed zones like highways or interstates (including ramps and medians) for obvious safety reasons. However, there isn't a comprehensive federal law that addresses the legality of hitchhiking on other roads. Instead, various states have their own regulations.

For example, California Vehicle Code §21957 prohibits someone from "requesting a ride" while on any paved portion of the road. Florida Statute 316.130 (5) is worded very similarly. Nevada laws, on the other hand, are tricky and have some lawyers so perplexed that they advise against hitchhiking there. If you do plan to hitch a ride somewhere, always be sure to check local laws.