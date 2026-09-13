Toyota Tacoma Vs. Honda Ridgeline Depreciation: Which Loses More Value After 5 Years?

Most of us would never light a $20 bill on fire and watch it burn, yet we're often content to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on items that, after a bit of use, are worth far less than what we paid. Smartphones, jewelry, even inexpensive items like video games all lose value the second after we plunk down our hard-earned cash and walk out the door. Real estate is often a safe bet, helping us build wealth, but our vehicles are another story. According to Carfax, the average vehicle in America loses 12.5% of its value in the first year alone. By year five, it's typically only worth about 66% of what you paid!

Both Honda and Toyota are popular brands that are known for high resale values, but does this hold true for every model? The Toyota Tacoma and the Honda Ridgeline are direct competitors in the midsize pickup truck market. Potential buyers should weigh depreciation just as carefully as price, fuel economy, and cargo room. Both trucks depreciate better than average, but one is the clear winner: the Toyota Tacoma.

After one year of ownership, the Tacoma is still worth more than 85% of the price paid, compared to the Ridgeline's 79.7%. By year five, owners can expect the Tacoma to still be worth 78.4% of what they paid. The Ridgeline is worth far less, having lost almost 30% of its value. The average American keeps a car for about eight years, so let's see how these trucks compare as they get even older.