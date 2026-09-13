How To Level A Washing Machine (And Why You Should)

To begin, remove everything from inside and on top of the washer and make sure there's enough space between the machine and the wall. (Front-loading models should also have their shipping bolts removed before leveling.) Then, place a bubble level on top of the machine and check it from side to side and front to back. The washer should sit firmly on the floor, with all of its leveling feet making contact with the surface. If the machine rocks, it needs to be leveled. Same if the washer is walking across the floor during a spin cycle. Both are clear signs that the machine's not balanced.

For a front-loading or top-loading washer, loosen the clamp nuts and adjust the leveling feet until the machine is level. Typically, turning the feet counterclockwise will raise the washer, while turning them clockwise lowers it. For washers on pedestals or as part of a stacked washer-dryer setup, you'll need another person to help lift the machine and use a wood block or shim to support it while you adjust the feet. Once the machine is level, tighten any clamp nuts to hold the adjustments in place.

Your best bet is to level the appliance on installation, but that's not to suggest you can just set it and forget it. Even a perfectly balanced washer can become unbalanced over time as its lock nuts loosen or uneven flooring makes it easy to move around.