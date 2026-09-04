Leatherman MUT: How Much Does The Multitool Cost & What Tools Are Included?

There are several brands fighting for consumer dollars within the multitool industry, and Leatherman is one of the more popular. Its tools are highly rated among review outlets and come with a robust 25-year warranty. Leatherman is a U.S. company that makes its multitools in Portland, Oregon.

Among the broad lineup of Leatherman multitools are certain specialty models catering to specific needs rather than general tasks. Enter the Military Utility Tool (MUT), a multitool devised with direct help from military service members, including those from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. Essentially for those in active roles who must prioritize consistent weapon maintenance, the MUT comes with some handy implements you won't find on other multitools.

The MUT features tools like a punch, specifically designed to help remove assembly pins holding certain parts of a firearm together, making it ideal for maintenance tasks involving the M4 carbine, and older M16 platform. The MUT also includes a hammer, accepts threaded cleaning tools, features a MOLLE sheath for securing the tool to tactical clothing and gear, and comes with a tool for adjusting rifle scopes. Of course, outside of firearm-specific implements, you can still find a screwdriver, pliers, a saw, and a knife, among others. Given its specialized nature, the Leatherman MUT doesn't come cheap, listed at $229.95 on Leatherman's website. Though, you can find less expensive used options on the Leatherman Exchange, an official shop featuring pre-owned multitools.