Top Gear Is Officially Returning To TV
First started back in 1977, "Top Gear" became a massive hit by the 2000s with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May as hosts. The blend of silly, niche car reviews, chemistry between the trio, and entertaining vehicle challenges and stunts made it a favorite amongst the car community. It's hard to forget all the hilarious moments with the Peel P50. The show ended in 2022, but "Top Gear" is returning to television, BBC confirmed.
BBC's Director of Entertainment, Ed Havard, confirmed that "Top Gear" is coming back while speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival on August 27. Unfortunately, neither the air date nor the hosts have been revealed. Havard said he would not be speaking about the talent, but that there will be more information in the near future. That hasn't stopped speculation from piling up, of course. Jimmy Carr is the most discussed, with even Havard saying he would "be a great host." Joe Marler, a former rugby player who appeared on the "Celebrity Traitors" reality show, has been brought up as well. Television host Jodie Kidd is another rumor, having completed fast lap times on "Top Gear" in the past. Whoever the next host is, they will have to be knowledgeable about cars and willing to do some crazy stunts.
Why did Top Gear go off-air for four years?
"Top Gear" was pulled from BBC in 2022 when one of the hosts, Andrew Flintoff, was injured while filming. He was involved in a roll-over incident while driving a three-wheeled car at the "Top Gear" Dunsfold Park Aerodrome test track, suffering facial and rib injuries. The open-topped Morgan Super 3 had dragged him on the track during filming. "I thought I was dead, because I was conscious but I couldn't see anything," Flintoff said in a Disney+ documentary about his experience.
The following surgeries were quite complicated and extensive, since he had suffered from hard and soft tissue injuries, broken teeth, and a fractured jaw bone. Flintoff recalled wishing he had died instead. The BBC had apologized at the time, offering financial compensation as part of an alleged $12 million settlement with Flintoff. The expert driver and instructor that was in the car with Flintoff, Paul Rees, had sued BBC for his own personal injuries, but these were disputed. BBC offered the former Formula 2 driver medical and legal support following the incident. The terrible crash ended "Top Gear's" 46 year run, leaving fans to watch re-runs of their favorite episodes. BBC said at the time: "We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do."