Top Gear Is Officially Returning To TV

First started back in 1977, "Top Gear" became a massive hit by the 2000s with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May as hosts. The blend of silly, niche car reviews, chemistry between the trio, and entertaining vehicle challenges and stunts made it a favorite amongst the car community. It's hard to forget all the hilarious moments with the Peel P50. The show ended in 2022, but "Top Gear" is returning to television, BBC confirmed.

BBC's Director of Entertainment, Ed Havard, confirmed that "Top Gear" is coming back while speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival on August 27. Unfortunately, neither the air date nor the hosts have been revealed. Havard said he would not be speaking about the talent, but that there will be more information in the near future. That hasn't stopped speculation from piling up, of course. Jimmy Carr is the most discussed, with even Havard saying he would "be a great host." Joe Marler, a former rugby player who appeared on the "Celebrity Traitors" reality show, has been brought up as well. Television host Jodie Kidd is another rumor, having completed fast lap times on "Top Gear" in the past. Whoever the next host is, they will have to be knowledgeable about cars and willing to do some crazy stunts.