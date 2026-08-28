Nokia's New Throwback Phone Doubles As A Powerbank, Flashlight And More

If you're old enough to remember cycling through the number pad to send a text message, you're probably wondering one thing: is Nokia still in the phone business? The answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Nokia still exists, and if you visit the company's website, it appears that it's still selling cell phones. After a triumphant rise in the early 2000s, however, Nokia stumbled when smartphones swept the market, and the company sold its phone business to Microsoft more than 10 years ago. When you click on that phone link on Nokia's website today, it takes you to a company called HMD Global, which now makes Nokia-branded phones under license.

HMD Global offers more than two dozen Nokia-branded phones on its website, and they bear little resemblance to most modern smartphones. The new Nokia 300 Charge costs only about $40 and is designed with modern simplicity in mind. It's available in only a few colors, including green and sandstone, and you can't Google the closest Mexican restaurant or download apps. What it does offer is incredible battery life, with 40 days in standby mode and up to 37 hours of talk time before it needs to be recharged. It also acts as a power bank for other devices or a flashlight if you suddenly find yourself in the dark. If you're thinking of putting one on your wish list, however, there are a few drawbacks. The biggest? The 300 Charge is not available in the U.S. Here's what else you should know.