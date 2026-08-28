Harley-Davidson Is Blacking Out The Breakout With A Hardcore New Trim
The remarkably fast and powerful Harley-Davidson Breakout has had an interesting run so far. Introduced in 2013, the motorcycle has seen numerous changes over the years, including getting dropped from H-D's U.S. lineup in 2020. It's been back in the U.S. since 2023, but not all of its newest forms are available in America.
One example is a blacked-out version of the 2026 Breakout, which will be made available alongside the existing chrome colorway in fall. Unfortunately, this blacked-out Breakout won't be accessible to the vast majority of Harley enthusiasts, as the new color is exclusive to New Zealand and Australia, two countries where the bike has proven especially popular. The Harley-Davidson Breakout starts at AU$37,495 AUD, which works out to roughly $26,850, and buyers will also have to pay an extra AU$1,000 for the new variant's Black Denim paint job.
Even if you don't have much of a chance of buying the black Breakout, it's still a bike worth considering in any form. It has great specs and comes in several eye-catching colors.
The 2026 Breakout has a lot to offer in any color
Among the motorcycles Harley-Davidson announced for the 2026 model year, the new Breakout seems a standout choice regardless of color. Its Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine makes a respectable 103 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque, a slight decrease on paper from the 2025 model's 104 hp and 126 lb-ft, but not one you'll notice. Fuel efficiency remains at 49 mpg, as do other signature features like its two-into-two exhaust, extra-wide 240-mm rear tire, and chopper-like geometry.
Buyers outside New Zealand and Australia will have to live with chrome silver trim, but they at least have quite a few finishes to choose from. The 2026 Breakout comes in Dark Billiard Gray, Vivid Black, Blood Orange, Iron Horse Metallic, or Teal Thunder. Note that the colors other than Dark Billiard Gray are added-cost options, with prices ranging from $300 to $650.
On the one hand, it's unfortunate that the blacked-out 2026 Harley-Davidson Breakout will only be available in a couple of countries. However, that doesn't change the fact that it's a compelling bike with some fetching paint jobs available to buyers in other regions.