Harley-Davidson Is Blacking Out The Breakout With A Hardcore New Trim

The remarkably fast and powerful Harley-Davidson Breakout has had an interesting run so far. Introduced in 2013, the motorcycle has seen numerous changes over the years, including getting dropped from H-D's U.S. lineup in 2020. It's been back in the U.S. since 2023, but not all of its newest forms are available in America.

One example is a blacked-out version of the 2026 Breakout, which will be made available alongside the existing chrome colorway in fall. Unfortunately, this blacked-out Breakout won't be accessible to the vast majority of Harley enthusiasts, as the new color is exclusive to New Zealand and Australia, two countries where the bike has proven especially popular. The Harley-Davidson Breakout starts at AU$37,495 AUD, which works out to roughly $26,850, and buyers will also have to pay an extra AU$1,000 for the new variant's Black Denim paint job.

Even if you don't have much of a chance of buying the black Breakout, it's still a bike worth considering in any form. It has great specs and comes in several eye-catching colors.