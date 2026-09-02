How Much Do Milwaukee's New Flextred Safety Trainers Cost And Can You Buy Them In The US?

While power tools remain the primary focal point for Milwaukee Tools, the company has ventured into territories that many of its major market competitors have not in recent years, including worksite-ready footwear. This has included proper worksite gear like its heavy-duty Flextred and Armourtred boots. You may not realize it, but Milwaukee also makes trainers that are also designed to be worksite-tough.

Those shoes are called the Flextred Safety Trainers. Milwaukee makes them in a variety of styles, from low-top to those that rest higher on the ankle, and they are even available in different colors, including, red, green, yellow, and orange. Surprisingly, the shoes are not prohibitively expensive either, with the Techtronic Industries-owned brand selling some of its Flextred Safety Trainers for around £66. Though prices may vary depending on the point of purchase, for that sum, you get electro static discharge (ESD)-certified footwear outfitted with a range of desirable features including energy foam cushioning, a roll-cage heel stabilizer, a textile upper with a built-in shoelace "pocket," a reinforced toe, and reflective elements for additional safety.

Some of you surely took notice that the cost of Milwaukee's Flextred Safety Trainers is presented in British Pound Sterlings. If you clicked the link to their Milwaukee product page, you might also have noticed the sizing is in UK and EU numbers. There's good reason for that, as Milwaukee was not selling its Flextred trainers anywhere in the United States as of this writing.