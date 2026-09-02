Can You Get Your Acura Serviced At A Honda Dealership?

Many of the world's most popular luxury car brands are part of larger automotive companies that also have non-luxury brands. Audi, for example, is closely related to Volkswagen, while Lexus is, of course, a part of the massive Toyota family. There's also Acura, the luxury brand Honda established in 1986.

As you would imagine, many Acura vehicles are closely related to Honda models in terms of parts, with many using the same platforms, being built in the same factories, and using a lot of shared components. The Acura brand, of course, has its own network of dealerships and service centers completely separate from Honda, but given the similarities between the vehicles,

The answer is very much "it depends," and rests on several factors including the type of service you need, the age and model of the car, and, of course, the policies of the individual dealership and service department. Broadly speaking, owner experience suggests that a Honda dealership can likely handle basic maintenance and repair work on most Acura vehicles. Any warranty- or recall-related work, however, will most probably need to be done at an actual Acura service department.