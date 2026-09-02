Can You Get Your Acura Serviced At A Honda Dealership?
Many of the world's most popular luxury car brands are part of larger automotive companies that also have non-luxury brands. Audi, for example, is closely related to Volkswagen, while Lexus is, of course, a part of the massive Toyota family. There's also Acura, the luxury brand Honda established in 1986.
As you would imagine, many Acura vehicles are closely related to Honda models in terms of parts, with many using the same platforms, being built in the same factories, and using a lot of shared components. The Acura brand, of course, has its own network of dealerships and service centers completely separate from Honda, but given the similarities between the vehicles,
The answer is very much "it depends," and rests on several factors including the type of service you need, the age and model of the car, and, of course, the policies of the individual dealership and service department. Broadly speaking, owner experience suggests that a Honda dealership can likely handle basic maintenance and repair work on most Acura vehicles. Any warranty- or recall-related work, however, will most probably need to be done at an actual Acura service department.
One car company, two brands
Honda and Acura vehicles share many components, like the hot Acura Integra Type S that's closely related to Honda's Civic Type R. Even so, all things being equal, the most straightforward plan is to simply service your Acura at your nearest Acura dealer.
However, there are some reasons why Acura owners might consider taking their car to a Honda dealer instead. Being a luxury brand, an Acura dealer is likely to charge more for parts and labor. While numbers will undoubtedly vary, some owners have reported Acura dealers charging nearly double the amount Honda dealers charge for the same work on the same vehicle.
Additionally, Honda dealerships are more common, and thus may be more convenient for some owners. Ultimately, though, the biggest deciding factor will be the type of service required. If your car is newer and still under warranty, Acura's warranty policy states that it will only cover repairs performed at an Acura dealership. It does provide some exemptions for mechanical emergencies, but using a Honda dealer due to convenience is unlikely to qualify.
Check all of your options
If you own a mainstream Acura vehicle that needs basic maintenance, like an oil change, or non-warranty work, you could save money by heading to a Honda dealer. That said, you might run into issues if you drive one of the more specialized Acura performance models with unique components, such as a TLX Type S — or if, for some reason, you try to get an Acura NSX serviced at the local Honda dealer.
However, if you're thinking of taking an Acura to a Honda dealer primarily to save money, many have pointed out that you can probably save even more by avoiding dealer service departments altogether. For out-of-warranty repair work, many suggest going to a reputable independent mechanic with experience working on Honda and Acura vehicles.
No matter where you end up taking your Acura, it's best to consider all of your options before deciding. Rest assured, however, that you're not alone: Lexus owners have to consider similar issues before servicing their cars at Toyota dealers, as those two brands share the same type of corporate relationship that Honda and Acura do.