Can You Service Your Lexus At A Toyota Dealership?

In spite of the similarities and shared parts, there are certain actions to take in order to ensure the Lexus receives quality treatment at a Toyota dealership. Start by notifying the dealership and explaining why it's too difficult to request maintenance at a Lexus location – for instance, because Lexus has fewer dealerships across the U.S. than Toyota, you may have little choice in an emergency while traveling cross-country.

With this information, the Toyota maintenance team can prepare with the tools and parts most compatible with your Lexus, since there's a good chance the Lexus comes with high-tech gadgets that are either limited in stock or that the Toyota specialists may be unfamiliar with handling. (If the Lexus is under factory warranty, by the way, Toyota dealerships won't honor it, and you could actually void your warranty, so it would be in your best interest to find a Lexus dealership instead.)

Overall, a Lexus that is not under factory warranty and only requires basic maintenance would be the ideal one to have serviced at a Toyota dealership. If that's the case, having service done at Toyota might be more cost-effective. Because Lexus tends to rack up higher maintenance fees given the premium quality of its components, some Lexus owners not under warranty opt to switch out these parts with the Toyota equivalent to reduce fees. Such interchangeability might be yet another reason why Toyota and Lexus inspire unwavering customer loyalty.

