Can You Service Your Lexus At A Toyota Dealership?
Fuel efficiency, reliability, and safety are just a few of the reasons why Toyota ranks high in customer loyalty. With such a strong reputation, it's only natural to assume that air of dependability should extend to all facets of Japanese automaker, including its luxury division, Lexus. The same way Infiniti is under Nissan's umbrella and Acura is connected to Honda, Lexus has earned acclaim for high-performance models produced with first-rate materials, yet Lexus remains under the control of the Toyota Motor Corporation. While the sub-brand has significant autonomy when it comes to marketing and design strategies, Lexus and Toyota share resources and production facilities both in the U.S. and Japan.
Given the layers connecting the two, isn't it logical to assume that Lexus owners could ask for their cars to be serviced at Toyota dealerships? Well, it turns out that yes, you can get your Lexus serviced at a Toyota dealer. Despite their very different consumer bases, Lexus and Toyota share a number of components and featured accessories. This means that techs accustomed to working with Toyota models would have the knowledge necessary to accurately inspect a Lexus. (The same policy is reciprocated to Toyota owners, who may request their cars be serviced at a Lexus maintenance department should the need arise.) However, it's reasonable to expect that there may be some complications.
When to have your Lexus serviced at a Toyota dealer
In spite of the similarities and shared parts, there are certain actions to take in order to ensure the Lexus receives quality treatment at a Toyota dealership. Start by notifying the dealership and explaining why it's too difficult to request maintenance at a Lexus location – for instance, because Lexus has fewer dealerships across the U.S. than Toyota, you may have little choice in an emergency while traveling cross-country.
With this information, the Toyota maintenance team can prepare with the tools and parts most compatible with your Lexus, since there's a good chance the Lexus comes with high-tech gadgets that are either limited in stock or that the Toyota specialists may be unfamiliar with handling. (If the Lexus is under factory warranty, by the way, Toyota dealerships won't honor it, and you could actually void your warranty, so it would be in your best interest to find a Lexus dealership instead.)
Overall, a Lexus that is not under factory warranty and only requires basic maintenance would be the ideal one to have serviced at a Toyota dealership. If that's the case, having service done at Toyota might be more cost-effective. Because Lexus tends to rack up higher maintenance fees given the premium quality of its components, some Lexus owners not under warranty opt to switch out these parts with the Toyota equivalent to reduce fees. Such interchangeability might be yet another reason why Toyota and Lexus inspire unwavering customer loyalty.