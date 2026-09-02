What Does DL Mean For A Chainsaw Chain?

If you've ever needed to replace a chainsaw chain, you've likely had a bevy of questions, like what "full chisel" means, or what does the DL number indicate? There's a fairly simple answer to the latter: DL stands for drive links.

Drive links are the small, tooth-shaped tabs that live on the underside of the chain to run around the guide bar and engage with the sprocket. These are not to be confused with the sharper teeth on the top of the chain, the business end where the actual cutting takes place. Instead, the drive links are what allow the saw's clutch and sprocket to pull the chain around the bar, like the teeth in a clockwork's cog meshing with other cogs to drive a timing mechanism.

You'll usually find the DL count alongside two other metrics that you should also have in hand when it's time to buy a replacement bar or chain: Pitch and gauge. Pitch refers to the spacing between chain rivets, while gauge indicates the thickness of each drive link's lower tang. It's important to ensure that all three of these metrics match your chainsaw or you'll end up with the wrong chain/bar.