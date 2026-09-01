Why Consumer Reports Says You Should Avoid This Popular Compact Car In 2026
There are plenty of benefits to owning a small hatchback. You get all the perks of driving a small car with the added bonus of extra cargo space, as you aren't limited to the incredibly small trunk you so often find in cars of this size. Plus, you will typically be treated to very good fuel efficiency and relatively lower prices, depending on the brand. Of course, some small hatchbacks are better than others, and if you're taking the advice from Consumer Reports, which has performed extensive tests and owner surveys on a variety of models on the market, one you should steer clear of is the 2026 Buick Envista.
Despite being made by what CR considers the most reliable American car brand, the Envista ties with the Volkswagen Jetta as the lowest overall rated small sedan or hatchback by the publication. It has its positives though. For its in-house road testing, CR does spotlight that the Envista's controls are easy to use and finds the cabin quite roomy, which is certainly a key positive to a hatchback. Beyond that, the road test highlighted a number of significant flaws. For instance, the ride is not particularly smooth, pairing quite unfortunately with a six-speed automatic transmission that also isn't smooth. Then there's the power. There's a 1.2 L turbocharged three-cylinder engine under the hood that creates uneven power output. It also takes 9.3 seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph, making it one of the slowest cars in America. The fuel economy is also quite mediocre, getting just 29 mpg. Even if it has its positives, CR just doesn't see much value in getting yourself a 2026 Buick Envista.
Recommended alternatives for the Buick Envista
Consumer Reports offers two different alternatives if you're considering purchasing a 2026 Buick Envista. The first is the Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This is already one of the 12 best-selling vehicles in the United States in 2026, and that's seemingly with good reason. One of the more striking improvements compared to the Buick is the fuel economy, as the Corolla gets 36 combined mpg. Its 51 highway mpg is even more impressive. CR also notes how agile the hatchback is, with you able to maneuver curvy roads quite easily. You also get to enjoy Toyota's sterling reputation as one of the most reliable car brands in the world. It does find the car to be a bit stiff and loud, but in comparison to the Buick, it's a far more successful road test.
The second alternative that CR recommends is the Chevrolet Trax. The overall score isn't that much higher than the Envista's, but enough positives bump the Chevy up. First off, CR's predicted reliability for the Trax is quite a bit higher. It's also slightly more fuel efficient at 31 combined mpg. In other ways, though, the Trax and Envista are quite similar. In particular, it uses the same 1.2 L turbocharged three-cylinder engine, though it gets from 0-60 mph slightly quicker at the still slow speed of 8.8 seconds. What also helps the 2026 Trax is the price, which starts at $21,700 plus a $1,795 destination freight charge. A 2026 Buick Envista starts at $24,700 plus that same destination freight charge. The two vehicles may be fairly close in ratings, but you get more bang for your buck with the Trax.