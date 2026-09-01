Why Consumer Reports Says You Should Avoid This Popular Compact Car In 2026

There are plenty of benefits to owning a small hatchback. You get all the perks of driving a small car with the added bonus of extra cargo space, as you aren't limited to the incredibly small trunk you so often find in cars of this size. Plus, you will typically be treated to very good fuel efficiency and relatively lower prices, depending on the brand. Of course, some small hatchbacks are better than others, and if you're taking the advice from Consumer Reports, which has performed extensive tests and owner surveys on a variety of models on the market, one you should steer clear of is the 2026 Buick Envista.

Despite being made by what CR considers the most reliable American car brand, the Envista ties with the Volkswagen Jetta as the lowest overall rated small sedan or hatchback by the publication. It has its positives though. For its in-house road testing, CR does spotlight that the Envista's controls are easy to use and finds the cabin quite roomy, which is certainly a key positive to a hatchback. Beyond that, the road test highlighted a number of significant flaws. For instance, the ride is not particularly smooth, pairing quite unfortunately with a six-speed automatic transmission that also isn't smooth. Then there's the power. There's a 1.2 L turbocharged three-cylinder engine under the hood that creates uneven power output. It also takes 9.3 seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph, making it one of the slowest cars in America. The fuel economy is also quite mediocre, getting just 29 mpg. Even if it has its positives, CR just doesn't see much value in getting yourself a 2026 Buick Envista.