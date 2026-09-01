3 Tech Brands That Used To Make Laptops – But Don't Anymore

Hard to imagine today, but if you go back a quarter-century, you'll find a laptop market crowded with far more names than the select handful we have now. Looking back, a few of those once very well-known manufacturers have outright exited the space in the years since. At the time, Sony, IBM, and Toshiba were all top players in the PC business. Each built its own notable laptop lines, only for all three to ultimately abandon the market as competition heated up.

Margins narrowed, corporate priorities changed, and the going got much tougher as a result. So, the brands got out while they still could. But that doesn't necessarily mean these laptop lines disappeared. In fact, each one of these laptop brands simply came under new ownership or went on under a different name. No matter where their laptop lines ended up, the fact remains: Sony, IBM, and Toshiba are no longer manufacturing laptops like they once were. And each had a very good reason to cease operations. Let's get into the rise and fall of all three.