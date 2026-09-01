This Solar-Powered Car Backed By BMW Is Designed To Make More Energy Than It Uses Daily

If you design it right, a primarily solar-powered car is very much a possibility. That's exactly what a team from Clemson University, which runs an automotive engineering graduate program, did. Better yet, they claim that their invention, developed with the aid of BMW, ends most days with more energy than it started with. The car is a product of Clemson's Deep Orange program and bears the name Luminetta, a nod to what the car runs on: sunlight.

At first glance, it doesn't immediately look like a solar-powered car. That's because, unlike the handful of electric cars with solar panel roofs, the Luminetta's solar cells are part of the outer body panels. These panels contain more than 1,700 photovoltaic cells that basically cover the whole outside of the car. The cells are co-engineered by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, a solar research lab. They've been specially designed to keep producing even when a tree or a garage pillar shades part of them.

The car can generate as much as 5.7 kWh over the course of a day. According to the team's estimates, the energy generated is enough for roughly 31 extra miles of range on average, assuming a standard commute of 12 miles daily. The team came up with this estimate based on models of sunlight in Greenville, South Carolina; Frankfurt, Germany; Madrid, Spain; and Mumbai, India.