This Huion Electronic Notebook Inspired Me To Start My Novel (And To Doodle A Bit, Too)

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I was recently contacted by Huion to test out its electronic notebook, the Huion Note E, which retails for $369, and I dove into the device as soon as it arrived. Normally, I don't use tablets, as I don't find myself needing one for my day-to-day activities, so I wasn't sure how I would utilize the Note E once I received it. Usually, when I get an idea for an article, I shoot myself an email on my phone, which made me wonder if I could write an honest review about a product I couldn't imagine a person like me needing (or wanting).

After playing with it for over a week, I can declare that I not only need the Note E in my life, but I'm wondering how I got along without it. To test the tablet, I carried it around with me everywhere I went, and when I got an idea for something, I grabbed the Note E and used its pen to write out my thoughts instead of tapping them out on my phone's keyboard like I normally do.

This proved to be remarkably useful, as I found myself coming up with more detailed concepts. This ultimately resulted in me scribbling ideas I had for a book. Like many writers, I've had a book in my head for years that's failed to manifest. Since I got the Note E, that book now has several chapters, a growing outline, and character bios, all of which I wrote down on the impressive tablet. Here's what I came up with after playing with the tablet for a while, and why I think it's useful to just about anyone and everyone.