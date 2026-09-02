Yes, The BMW M3 CS Is A Limited Edition - Here's How Much It Costs & Where It's Sold
The 2027 model year marks the end of the current sixth-generation BMW M3, and BMW has cooked up something unique as a way of sending it off into the sunset. The automaker has announced the 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter, the first M3 CS to come with a manual transmission.
The 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter (which is German for "hand shift") is powered by the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter S58 engine in the standard M3, which makes 473 hp. This prodigious amount of power transits through the car's six-speed manual transmission on its way to the rear wheels. BMW quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds for the 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter, as well as a top speed of 180 mph. It's a fairly high-revving engine, too, making its power at 6,250 rpm, although it does not compare to the highest-revving inline-6 engine of all time, the BMW S54 engine used from 2000 through 2008.
The 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter is being produced only for the North American market and will start at $108,450, including destination. BMW claims that it will be a limited-edition model, although it has not revealed how many units it's making. In a fitting nod to the M3's heritage, buyers can opt for historic M3 colors of Techno Violet metallic and Imola Red for an upcharge of $4,500. Other extras include the M Front Strut Brace for $1,100 and track tires for $600.
All about the 2027 M3 CS Handschalter
There are a healthy number of changes that set the 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter apart, aside from the manual transmission. It has a carbon hood and roof, forged alloy wheels, a titanium muffler, and other weight-reduction strategies that make it up to 75 pounds lighter than the non-CS M3, as long as the optional carbon-ceramic brakes are fitted. The M3 CS Handschalter also rides 6 mm (0.23 inches) lower than the standard M3, with additional adjustments made to improve the suspension and steering feel on both the road and the track.
Inside, there are standard M Carbon bucket seats upholstered in Merino leather, which are both electrically adjustable and heated. Also included are a Harman Kardon surround sound system, dual-zone climate control, and park distance control, showing that this isn't just a track-day special. Optional items are a head-up display and a power trunk release. Incidentally, this is not the first BMW to receive the Handschalter moniker — that honor goes to the 2025 BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter.
The 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter is a fine way to celebrate the end of the sixth generation of the BMW M3, arguably the quintessential modern high-performance sedan. And since production of the current model will end in the summer of 2027, and BMW has confirmed that its G84 combustion-engined successor will not have a manual transmission, this means that the M3 Handschalter will be the last of its kind.