Yes, The BMW M3 CS Is A Limited Edition - Here's How Much It Costs & Where It's Sold

The 2027 model year marks the end of the current sixth-generation BMW M3, and BMW has cooked up something unique as a way of sending it off into the sunset. The automaker has announced the 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter, the first M3 CS to come with a manual transmission.

The 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter (which is German for "hand shift") is powered by the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter S58 engine in the standard M3, which makes 473 hp. This prodigious amount of power transits through the car's six-speed manual transmission on its way to the rear wheels. BMW quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds for the 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter, as well as a top speed of 180 mph. It's a fairly high-revving engine, too, making its power at 6,250 rpm, although it does not compare to the highest-revving inline-6 engine of all time, the BMW S54 engine used from 2000 through 2008.

The 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter is being produced only for the North American market and will start at $108,450, including destination. BMW claims that it will be a limited-edition model, although it has not revealed how many units it's making. In a fitting nod to the M3's heritage, buyers can opt for historic M3 colors of Techno Violet metallic and Imola Red for an upcharge of $4,500. Other extras include the M Front Strut Brace for $1,100 and track tires for $600.