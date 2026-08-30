Is It Harder To Fly A Plane Or A Helicopter? Here's What Pilots Say

Helicopters are flying marvels of engineering, especially when we see them taking off from the ground without needing a runway. Because of this, many believe that flying a helicopter is infinitely harder than flying a plane, but is that really true? I'm a private pilot and had this exact discussion with a couple of chopper pilots from my local airfield, and they agreed that helicopters are more complicated to fly than fixed-wing aircraft.

This is especially the case as the former is inherently less stable compared to the latter. Choppers require both hands and feet to operate their flight controls, as you always need to be in control of the aircraft through the cyclic (which controls your attitude and helps you change direction and speed), collective (which controls the pitch of all the rotor blades to control the amount of lift and also houses the throttle), and pedals (which control the tail rotor).

By comparison, you can fly a plane with one hand on the yoke or control column, which controls your attitude, and the other on the throttle (which adjusts engine power and affects lift), and your feet on the rudder pedals. Aside from not requiring constant, simultaneous input on every control, most airplanes can fly on their own once in cruise. For example, even if I fly an old, heavily used Cessna 152 without an advanced autopilot, I can just set the throttle at a specific RPM, adjust the elevator trim, and fly hands-free, provided that the weather cooperates. On the other hand, helicopters without an autopilot must be hand-flown at all times, especially because even a slight change in one control affects the others.