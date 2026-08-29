How Much Is A 1980 Toyota Corolla Worth Today & What Did One Cost Brand New?

The Toyota Corolla is one of the Japanese automaker's best-selling vehicles, coveted for its reliability and cost effective maintenance. The Corolla has been around since 1966, and it has taken a lot of shapes and forms to get where it is today? The 1980 Corolla is part of the fourth generation, costing just $5,208 for the base model, according to J.D. Power. That's $22,352.76 in today's money, which is surprisingly around the cost of buying a new 2026 Corolla.

However, you can now buy a 1980 Toyota Corolla for as low as $1,600 — although the average price of sold Corolla from that year is around $10,500, per Classic.com at time of writing, as it becomes a more desirable collector car, especially for those with nostalgia for the '80s.

Despite being over 40 years old, the 1980 Corolla is, well, still a Corolla. Owners say it's still reliable after all these years, even with high mileage. It's low-maintenance, economical, and fuel efficient. "If you were going to buy a new car and keep it 41 years — or forever — it's simply the best choice, whether that was in 1980 or 2021," Curbside Classics' Paul Niedermeyer said while reporting on a man's 40-plus years of ownership and 261,000 miles. During that time, the owner had done general maintenance himself, and paid a relatively low $500 for cheap replacement parts, including a radiator, water pump, and air filter kit.