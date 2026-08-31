Volvo Built A Lag-Free Turbocharger, So Why Don't Any Modern Cars Use It?

There have been several advancements in engine design over the years that have allowed for greater power delivery. Turbocharging transforms engine performance, and isn't actually a new technology, but one that's been around for over a century. Essentially, a turbocharger consists of multiple connected turbines. One turbine is spun up using exhaust gas and this allows the other connected turbine to pull in air. This air is compressed and pushed into the engine, creating a temporary boost of power (more air burns more fuel).

Traditionally, one of the disadvantages of a turbocharged engine is something called lag. Basically, when a driver presses down on the accelerator, there's a delay before the engine generates a boost in output. This happens because it takes a moment for the turbocharger to spool up and deliver that compressed air back into the engine. But Volvo found a way around this problem several years ago with their PowerPulse technology. This innovative system was incorporated into its diesel engine powered models like the V90, S90 and XC90 SUV.

In addition to the typical turbocharger system, the PowerPulse includes an electric compressor and a storage tank. The compressor is fed by the air filter, compresses air, and stores it in the tank. When accelerating, the pressurized air stored in the tank is sent to the turbocharger (the exhaust side), spinning up the turbines instantly. Sadly, America didn't get to see this system in action, as Volvo hasn't sold diesel-powered vehicles in the U.S. since 1985.