Roku's New AI Channel Is Getting Attention For All The Wrong Reasons

Roku currently has over 500 free channels to scroll through mindlessly, including a wide selection of local TV channels, but one recent introduction stands out from the rest: Fairground AI Creator TV on Channel 300. Added at the beginning of August 2026, Fairground AI is dedicated entirely to AI-generated content, streaming films, television series, and other AI projects in a 24-hour rotation. The advertisements that interrupt the programming are also AI-generated. Criticism has been pouring in ever since the channel was discovered.

Fairground AI is the brainchild of Colin Petrie-Norris, the founder of Xumo. The channel has around 100 digital creators creating the AI prompts. Fairground pays its creators-prompters, but it's unclear how much. In an interview with Variety, Petrie-Norris said that the team would be creating "gorgeous things," adding that there would be a "traditional viewing pattern" blended with new technology. Viewers don't seem to agree.

A review in The Guardian didn't mince its words, calling the channel "Categorically, catastrophically awful" and stating that "The channel doesn't so much offer shows as a drifting dreamscape of bad ideas rendered as horribly as possible with no thought paid to scheduling." Time Out called it "uncanny valley to the max." Reddit is full of viewers with similar feelings, with the "AI slop" label a common sight across various subreddits.