Roku's New AI Channel Is Getting Attention For All The Wrong Reasons
Roku currently has over 500 free channels to scroll through mindlessly, including a wide selection of local TV channels, but one recent introduction stands out from the rest: Fairground AI Creator TV on Channel 300. Added at the beginning of August 2026, Fairground AI is dedicated entirely to AI-generated content, streaming films, television series, and other AI projects in a 24-hour rotation. The advertisements that interrupt the programming are also AI-generated. Criticism has been pouring in ever since the channel was discovered.
Fairground AI is the brainchild of Colin Petrie-Norris, the founder of Xumo. The channel has around 100 digital creators creating the AI prompts. Fairground pays its creators-prompters, but it's unclear how much. In an interview with Variety, Petrie-Norris said that the team would be creating "gorgeous things," adding that there would be a "traditional viewing pattern" blended with new technology. Viewers don't seem to agree.
A review in The Guardian didn't mince its words, calling the channel "Categorically, catastrophically awful" and stating that "The channel doesn't so much offer shows as a drifting dreamscape of bad ideas rendered as horribly as possible with no thought paid to scheduling." Time Out called it "uncanny valley to the max." Reddit is full of viewers with similar feelings, with the "AI slop" label a common sight across various subreddits.
Why is there so much backlash to Roku's Fairground AI channel?
AI-generated content is a hot-button topic in many creative industries, often seen as a way for companies to cut corners and save money while losing the human touch most people want in their music, video games, artwork, and movies. Backlash against AI has grown stronger in 2026 after it was revealed as the leading reason companies lay off employees.
Fairground AI isn't just getting flak for using generative AI; the content itself also seems to be frustrating those who dare watch it. Viewers have noted that the technology isn't quite there, with mouths not moving along with the dialogue and impossible physics. The content itself appears to be rip-offs of existing media, including anime, dramas, and sitcoms, as well as totally incoherent fever dream-style visuals. For many people, it feels like they're leaving the AI slop all over social media and YouTube just to see more AI slop on TV, leading to even more frustration with how prevalent AI has become.