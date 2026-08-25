Walmart & Sam's Club Stores Are Finally Getting Tap To Pay: Here's When & Why

A longstanding annoyance at Walmart and Sam's Club has been the lack of Tap to Pay at the register. It's an increasingly popular alternative to carrying cash or cards, so not being able to use it when loading up on household essentials seems like a significant oversight. Fortunately, Tap to Pay is finally coming to Walmart and Sam's Club locations soon. Now is as good a time as any to set up Apple Pay on your devices or equip them with Google Pay, since you'll be able to use them at select locations starting August 24.

While this tap-to-pay rollout won't reach all Walmart and Sam's Club locations immediately, the goal is for all United States locations to support Tap to Pay by the end of 2026, with the payment option expanding to fuel stations by mid-2027. Per the company's press release, the rationale is to give shoppers more options at checkout. This is an easy, convenient way to help them pay for what they need with less hassle.

However, if your local Walmart or Sam's Club isn't getting Tap to Pay immediately, you're not totally stuck with using cash or card — at least if you're shopping at the former. Walmart already has its own Tap to Pay method that you can use in the meantime.