Technics Just Dropped A Limited-Edition Version Of Its Iconic 55-Year-Old Turntable
While the digital revolution has made it easier to access content, many consumers are also learning that owning physical copies of media is still just as important. That has led to a full-on resurgence in the sale of physical media, particularly in the music industry, where vinyl record sales continue to surge. There has also been a spike in turntable and record player sales in recent years, and if you've even casually window shopped in that market, the Technics SL-1200M7G likely caught your eye.
The SL-1200M7G is, of course, an icon of the modern turntable arena, and has been used by professional DJs and everyday music lovers alike for several decades now. It's been around a little over five decades, in fact, with Technics set to celebrate the 55-year legacy of the SL-1200M7G this year with a special, limited edition model.
Upon its release in 1972, the SL-1200M7G turntable became a bit of a standard bearer for the DJ set, and was quickly pressed into action in clubs across the globe. Ensuing generations have continued to kick out the dance floor jams with the Technics deck, though it's safe to say none of them were able to do so in as stylish a fashion as those who invest in the brand's soon-to-release 55th anniversary edition, which is available not only with sleek gold adornments, but also a gold colored deck. Frankly, it's hard to think of a better way to celebrate the SL-1200M7G's solid gold legacy.
What to know about the limited edition Technics SL-1200MK7
Before you deck-heads get too hot and bothered about the limited edition Technics SL-1200MK7, you should know the alterations to the deck are primarily aesthetic, with Technics simply glamming up the most recent generation of the iconic turntable. While the all gold version is the most legitimately show-stopping, Technics is actually offering the limited edition model in six other colors, including red, blue, grey, black, green, and white.
Those additional colors are all outfitted with gold accents, of course, including the tone arm, the platter's rim and strobe marks, and all of the buttons and knobs. They also come with a specially designed black and gold slip mat, and are fixed with a little gold plate denoting a deck-specific serial number in the line's limited run. According to Technics, only 12,000 of the limited edition turntables will be made, though it's not entirely clear if that 12,000 is the total number, or for each individual color.
Global release for the limited edition SL-1200MK7 is set for September 2026, though it's already looking like they may be hard to come by on the open market. In fact, Technics appears to have sold the bulk of its own stores, with only the white edition currently showing as in stock. However, you may be able to find them available through other online sellers with a little light sleuthing. As for price, well, the SL-1200MK7 has never ranked among the more affordable turntables on the market, with base models selling for about $1,299. Technics has priced the limited editions at $1,499.99, with the all-gold model selling for $1,599.99.