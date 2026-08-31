'We're Way Behind': America's Next Naval Shipyard Is Fighting An Uphill Battle

The United States' 2027 defense budget calls for 41 new ships, which is the largest demand for naval vessels since World War II. The budget calls for $65.8 billion for 18 combat vessels and 16 combat support ships for the Navy. Additionally, it calls for five new ships for the U.S. Coast Guard and Army, a scientific research ship, and a ferry for the National Park Service. The budget comes with a big ask, and American shipbuilders aren't capable of delivering, with current ship production and upgrades tying up drydocks across the nation.

The White House issued a memo calling for foreign-made military vessels, which isn't the norm for how the Navy produces its new ships. The Navy isn't in the habit of having its warships constructed elsewhere, calling the plan into question. As of writing, the U.S. has four active naval shipyards: Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, with the latter two also functioning as Intermediate Maintenance Facilities.

To increase production, President Donald Trump signed the presidential memorandum that "Rebuilds the United States Navy and America's Shipbuilding Industrial Base," on August 13, 2026, calling for the creation of a new public shipyard. Once completed, it would be the first such facility constructed in 80 years, but the odds of it being ready to produce ships anytime soon is unlikely. The unfortunate reality of these kinds of facilities is that it could take 10 to 20 years before production is where the president wants it, and looming global conflicts could disrupt the White House's plans.