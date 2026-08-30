What Type Of Battery Does An Auto-Darkening Welding Helmet Typically Use?
Not all welding helmets offer the same features and capabilities. One of the most basic decisions you need to make when choosing a new welding helmet is whether to buy a passive welding helmet or an auto-darkening one. While a passive welding helmet maintains a consistent shade that protects an operator's eyes, as the name suggests, an auto-darkening one adjusts its shade in response to the brightness of the welding arc. This feature offers several potential benefits, such as not requiring a user to remove the helmet every time they want to inspect the results of their work. To achieve this auto-darkening effect, welding helmets use batteries that power the electronic components that make the auto-darkening effect possible.
Not all auto-darkening welding helmets use the same types of batteries. You'll need to check the owner's manual or other information the manufacturer supplies to determine what type of battery your welding helmet uses. That said, it's not uncommon for auto-darkening welding helmets to use CR2450 and CR2032 lithium coin cell batteries. Confirm the specific type of battery your auto-darkening helmet uses before purchasing a replacement.
Important information about replacing an auto-darkening welding helmet's battery
Just as different auto-darkening welding helmets may use different types of batteries, the process for changing the battery in an auto-darkening welding helmet can vary from one model to another. For example, a relatively high end or premium auto-darkening welding helmet may have a battery compartment that easily slides out when a user needs to install a replacement. A more affordable model might require a user to pry open the battery compartment. If your model requires this, exercise care and make sure you thoroughly understand the steps in the process before attempting to install a replacement battery. Checking the manufacturer's instructions is vital.
Be aware that some newer models of welding helmets use rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. If you're in the market for your next welding helmet, you might consider buying such a model. Being able to recharge a welding helmet's battery is more convenient than having to replace it. In addition, this option is more sustainable than one that requires you to replace the battery when it dies. Some welding helmets also use solar power as an auxiliary power source in conjunction with batteries.
While you're exploring your welding helmet options, you may also stock up on the other essential tools you'll need to start your welding career. On the other hand, if you're just getting into welding, you can also brush up on the different types of welding (and how difficult they are) to determine which type you should learn.