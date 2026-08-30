How To Clean Inside Your Car's Window Tracks (And Why You Might Want To)
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While it's obvious when your windows aren't clean, not everyone can tell when it's time to clean the tracks. At least, until it starts causing problems later on. So, how do you get them sparkling and back to working order? Before you clean your car's window tracks, you'll need to gather a few tools. To start with, you'll need a soft toothbrush, paintbrush, or a detailing brush. Next, you can get a handheld vacuum, the same one you use to detail your car. Then find a thin object to reach the grooves, such as a butter knife or a trim tool. If you don't want to think so hard, you can buy a set like the just-under-$10 Runloon 8-pcs Hand-held Groove Gap Cleaning Tools. On Amazon, more than 2,900 people have rated it 4.3 stars on average. Alternatively, there are cheap tools for interior windshield cleaning, like a small handheld squeegee and a detailing crevice brush set, that work well.
For this task, you'll need to get at least two microfiber towels. If you're not sure what to buy, there are some cheap, high-quality microfiber towels from The Rag Company and Kirkland. Lastly, get yourself a cleaning spray that won't accidentally damage your car in other ways, like the Chemical Guys Nonsense Odorless All-Purpose Cleaner. Retailing for $9.99, over 17,000 Amazon customers have rated the 16 oz. bottle at a 4.7-star average. Once you have everything on hand, here's how to get started.
How to clean your car's window tracks
When cleaning your car's window tracks, the first thing you need to do is roll the windows all the way down. Next, use your handheld vacuum with a crevice attachment to remove the small debris from the tracks. Afterward, spray your all-purpose car cleaner on your brushes and gently scrub the track to loosen any tough grime. Then wrap your thin object in one of your microfiber towels and run it along the track to pick up any dislodged debris and dirt. After you're sure that the all-purpose spray has done its job, get a second microfiber towel to dry it off to prevent mildew from forming. Once you're done with the initial cleaning, you can proceed to do some preventive maintenance.
While it's not required, you can use a silicone-based lubricant formulated for car windows to prevent corrosion and reduce friction-related damage. On Amazon, one popular option is the 10 oz. 3-in-ONE RVCARE Window & Track Dry Lube. Priced at $9, it has been rated 4.6 stars by over 3,600 people. The Amazon Overall Pick product ships with a smart straw, which gives you more control over the spraying. After shaking the can, spray it onto the track itself and wipe off the excess. Next, test your window for improvements by running the window up and down. If successful, repeat this on all the window tracks of your vehicle.
Why you might want to clean your car's window tracks
Unlike your windshield or windows, you can get away with not cleaning your window tracks regularly without them really obstructing your view. In the beginning, it can lead to minor consequences, like your window going down more slowly. But if the buildup gets too bad, you risk damaging the glass and the motor, which may have to work harder to do the same job. The worst-case scenario is that the window gets stuck and requires professional help to fix. This means you won't be able to roll down your window to pick up your takeout order at the drive-thru or exit in an emergency.
While there's no hard-and-fast rule for how often you should clean your car window tracks, aim to do it when they start to show signs of malfunction, such as acting jerky or making weird sounds. However, if you want to take a more preventive approach, you can just make it a habit to clean them whenever you clean your tinted car windows, or add them to your list of things to do when you deep-clean your vehicle. You can also make it a ritual that you do after you've come home from a road trip through particularly dusty roads. Either way, by committing to clean them regularly, you can spot issues and repair them before they become inconvenient or lead to accidents.