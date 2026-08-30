How To Clean Inside Your Car's Window Tracks (And Why You Might Want To)

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While it's obvious when your windows aren't clean, not everyone can tell when it's time to clean the tracks. At least, until it starts causing problems later on. So, how do you get them sparkling and back to working order? Before you clean your car's window tracks, you'll need to gather a few tools. To start with, you'll need a soft toothbrush, paintbrush, or a detailing brush. Next, you can get a handheld vacuum, the same one you use to detail your car. Then find a thin object to reach the grooves, such as a butter knife or a trim tool. If you don't want to think so hard, you can buy a set like the just-under-$10 Runloon 8-pcs Hand-held Groove Gap Cleaning Tools. On Amazon, more than 2,900 people have rated it 4.3 stars on average. Alternatively, there are cheap tools for interior windshield cleaning, like a small handheld squeegee and a detailing crevice brush set, that work well.

For this task, you'll need to get at least two microfiber towels. If you're not sure what to buy, there are some cheap, high-quality microfiber towels from The Rag Company and Kirkland. Lastly, get yourself a cleaning spray that won't accidentally damage your car in other ways, like the Chemical Guys Nonsense Odorless All-Purpose Cleaner. Retailing for $9.99, over 17,000 Amazon customers have rated the 16 oz. bottle at a 4.7-star average. Once you have everything on hand, here's how to get started.