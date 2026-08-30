4 Downsides Of Cruiser Motorcycles You Should Consider Before Buying

If you've ever seen a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, there's a good chance you've seen a cruiser motorcycle. "Cruiser motorcycle" refers to a specific type of motorcycle design that prioritizes comfort and torque. Usually, the seat of a cruiser motorcycle will slightly recline, allowing a rider to relax more than they might on a different style of bike. The foot controls of a cruiser motorcycle are forward-mounted, and the handlebar typically rests at around shoulder height.

Popularized by American motorcycle companies, cruiser motorcycles definitely offer some advantages in terms of comfort, but they aren't free of potential disadvantages. Familiarizing yourself with the drawbacks of cruiser motorcycles can help you better determine if this style is right for you.

Test driving one of these vehicles is highly recommended. Although some of the cons of a cruiser bike (such as high upkeep costs) become more apparent the longer you own one of these vehicles, others may be fairly noticeable during your first ride. Remember, the fact that a cruiser motorcycle was designed to enhance comfort isn't a guarantee you'll feel comfortable operating one.