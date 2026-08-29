Land Rover Is Making Its Dakar-Winning Defender Street Legal With This Limited Edition

Even finishing the Dakar Rally is an achievement in itself. Land Rover's Defender went one better and won its class at the 2026 edition of the event, on its first attempt no less. The Defender Dakar D7X‑R driven by Rokas Baciuška and Oriol Vidal finished in a time of 58 hours, 9 minutes, and 45 seconds, beating a pair of Toyota Land Cruisers and a Nissan Patrol.

To celebrate that win, Land Rover has unveiled a production version of the Dakar-winning race car called the Defender Dakar. Debuting at The Quail at Monterey Car Week, this pre-production model is the first look at the new SUV, although it's not yet available to order. The automaker has confirmed that it will be "limited-edition," although hasn't yet confirmed exact production numbers.

Much of the Defender Dakar's underlying platform is shared with the Defender Octa, which is currently the most powerful Defender ever made. Its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged engine will be carried over from the Octa, as will its transmission and driveline, but the Defender Dakar is no simple reskin. Taking inspiration from the D7X-R, it will feature a wider track, rally-spec Bilstein dampers, forged 20-inch wheels, and a higher ride height.

Inside and out, the Defender Dakar also pays tribute to its race-winning counterpart. The two-tone sand-and-turquoise exterior is the lead color, and matches the color scheme of the D7X‑R, but other colors will also be available.