US Navy's Newest Supercarrier Passes Sea Trials After Half A Decade Of Delays

When the United States procures a new aircraft carrier, it's not a short-duration project. The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), which is the largest aircraft carrier and the largest warship ever constructed, took 12 years to build and begin active service, though it was the first ship in its class. The second Ford-class aircraft carrier, the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79), is taking nearly as long, having had its keel laid down in July 2015. Several delays have kept the Kennedy from joining the fight, but the supercarrier just passed a critical milestone.

On August 15, 2026, the Newport News Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries announced that the Kennedy successfully completed acceptance of its sea trials. This is a big step in moving the Kennedy out of the shipbuilders' control and into Navy hands, as passing sea trials is the penultimate step leading to delivery, which is followed by the Contractor Fitting Out (CFO). There's still a great deal of work that needs to be done to completely finish the Kennedy before it can be delivered, but sea trial acceptance was a big step along the way.

The Kennedy's sea trial brought together the U.S. Navy personnel who would be assigned to the ship alongside Newport News Shipbuilders to execute testing. The complex process of the Kennedy's sea trial began on January 28, 2026, and after 6 months and 18 days, it was finally ready to continue the long process to enter the Navy's active inventory. Now that the sea trial is complete, the Kennedy's delivery date is expected to remain unchanged, and it should arrive for full service in March 2027.