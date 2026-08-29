How Many Amps Does A Mini Split Air Conditioner Typically Use?

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Adding a mini split to your home will do wonders during the hot summer months, but there's one thing you need to think about before you do it — how many extra amps it's going to put on your home's electrical system. While there's no set number of amps that all major air conditioner brands use across the board, we do have a good idea of what they typically require. By and large, mini splits typically draw between 4 and 20 amps. That's according to documentation from multiple mini split manufacturers, including Jackery and EcoFlow.

But just how many or how few will ultimately depend on the system's size, voltage, and power requirements. For context, smaller single-zone systems run more around 4 to 12 amps, while a large multi-zone mini split very well could draw 50 amps or more. Final amperage can be figured by dividing a system's wattage by its voltage. For example, a 1,000W mini split connected to a 120V supply draws about 8.3 amps. By comparison, a 9,000-BTU system using 500W to 750W on a 115V circuit would draw around 4 to 7 amps.