How Many Amps Does A Mini Split Air Conditioner Typically Use?
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Adding a mini split to your home will do wonders during the hot summer months, but there's one thing you need to think about before you do it — how many extra amps it's going to put on your home's electrical system. While there's no set number of amps that all major air conditioner brands use across the board, we do have a good idea of what they typically require. By and large, mini splits typically draw between 4 and 20 amps. That's according to documentation from multiple mini split manufacturers, including Jackery and EcoFlow.
But just how many or how few will ultimately depend on the system's size, voltage, and power requirements. For context, smaller single-zone systems run more around 4 to 12 amps, while a large multi-zone mini split very well could draw 50 amps or more. Final amperage can be figured by dividing a system's wattage by its voltage. For example, a 1,000W mini split connected to a 120V supply draws about 8.3 amps. By comparison, a 9,000-BTU system using 500W to 750W on a 115V circuit would draw around 4 to 7 amps.
A mini split's startup amps vs running amps
There's a caveat here, and it's that amperage can look a lot different on startup compared to how the mini split will run on a typical day. Many appliances, not just mini split air conditioners, temporarily use more power when the compressor starts than they do during normal operation, similar to fridges, which use a similar number of amps.
For a mini split, startup wattage could end up being twice the running wattage, maybe even three times higher in some circumstances. Per Jackery, a system normally running at 500 watts could require 1,000 watts during startup. At 120 volts, that would be about 8.3 amps during the startup period alone. Meanwhile, running amps represent the continuous current used after the system reaches its normal operating state. You have to account for both. After all, what good is the amperage when running normally if your panel can't handle the startup amps?
Before buying and installing, check the mini split's electrical specifications in the manual or on the manufacturers site. That way, whether it be a mini split or window AC, you can figure out its circuit and power requirements before you invest.