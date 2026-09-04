Not Amazon, Not Best Buy: These Online Electronics Stores Get Consumer Reports' Top Rating

Electronics are a part of our daily lives, whether it's the smartphones we keep in our pockets all day or devices like televisions or drones. Many online stores specialize in electronics, and knowing where to buy from can prove challenging. According to customers surveyed by Consumer Reports, two stand above the rest as the best places to buy electronics: Crutchfield and B&H Photo Video.

Crutchfield began as a mail-order business that sold car stereos in 1974, and over the next half-century, grew into one of the most trusted brands in electronics. It launched its online storefront the same year as Amazon, and claims to have been the very first authorized online consumer electronics retailer. Crutchfield only has two physical store locations, so online retail is its bread and butter. It gets incredible CR scores for its customer service, product quality, website usability and support, and ease of checkout.

Tied at the top of CR's rankings is B&H Photo Video, which scores identically to Crutchfield across said categories and slightly outscores it for product selection. As its name suggests, B&H has a far more specialized customer base of those looking for photography and video equipment, and its offerings in these departments are staggering. Crutchfield is a more traditional electronics store, though its emphasis on audio equipment harkens back to its roots. The two overlap when it comes to products like TVs, but each online store has carved out its own space and delivers an excellent shopping experience.