4 Tech Brands That Are Owned By Corsair
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Corsair had humble beginnings in the early 1990s, long before it was the PC peripheral and hardware giant it is today. Then known as Corsair Microsystems, the company developed L2 cache for computers in the form of cache-on-a-stick modules (COASt), before CPUs would integrate the L2 cache into the processor itself. Afterward, Corsair moved to developing DRAM modules, initially for servers, but eventually targeted PC enthusiasts in the late 90s with memory that was overclocker-friendly. Corsair's product stack would evolve into high-end memory with custom cooling solutions, power supplies, PC cases, and peripherals.
Fast-forward, and Corsair notched $1.47 billion in revenue for 2025, which isn't too shabby for a gaming-focused company that started out making only one product. Over the years, Corsair has transformed itself through several major acquisitions that have given the company an expansive portfolio of brands and products in almost every PC market segment. Corsair has also expanded into the AI workstation and server market, as the AI boom continues to ripple across the industry, making regular PC upgrades painfully expensive.
We won't go into every acquisition Corsair has made, but rather the most significant ones. The following four brands that are now owned by Corsair have driven the company beyond just PC components and into boutique prebuilt systems, controllers, as well as streaming and content creation.
Elgato, acquired in 2018
Elgato was a major buy for Corsair in 2018, and cost $46.6 million once the purchase was complete. Corsair bought Elgato's gaming business, and Elgato Systems retained its smart home division and rebranded to Eve Systems. By acquiring the Elgato brand, primarily known for its Stream Deck and game capture products, Corsair made its first major push in establishing a creator-centric platform and tapping into the growing streaming market. Elgato functions as a subsidiary of Corsair and continues to release products under the Elgato brand.
Elgato has expanded its portfolio to include lighting, green screens, prompters, as well as expanding its Stream Deck and game capture products. Under Corsair, Elgato's Stream Deck has also been integrated into certain Corsair peripherals, like the Galleon 100 SD keyboard and the Nightsword V2 Wireless SD gaming mouse. Other Corsair products feature Virtual Stream Deck integration, and Stream Deck can be integrated with Corsair's iCUE software.
Scuf Gaming, acquired in 2019
Corsair made another targeted acquisition when it purchased Scuf Gaming in 2019, a move that reportedly cost Corsair roughly $136 million. Founded in 2011, Scuf specializes in high-end gaming controllers focused on modularity, and its controllers existed long before Microsoft's Elite series or PlayStation's DualSense Edge arrived on the scene. In fact, Scuf licensed its IP to Microsoft, which would help the company create its Xbox Elite controllers. Scuf's products and designs are covered by 120 different patents, and the company has even more patents that are pending approval.
With the acquisition, Corsair obtained access to not only Scuf Gaming's product catalog, but also its patent portfolio. Scuf Gaming operates as an independent brand under Corsair, and has continued to expand its enthusiast-grade controllers. In 2025, it announced the Scuf Valor Pro Wireless Xbox controller, and 2026 saw the arrival of the pricey Scuf Omega Pro controllers for PS5.
Origin PC, acquired in 2019
Also part of Corsair's acquisition streak in 2019, Origin PC was added to Corsair's portfolio for a reported $13.8 million in July 2019. Origin was founded in 2009 in Florida by former Alienware employees, and built a reputation for hand-assembled gaming desktops aimed at PC enthusiasts, beginning with its Genesis line of desktops and the Eon18 gaming laptop. Over the years, it expanded its offerings to include multiple desktop lines, custom cooling, and customization options such as paint and UV printing.
Corsair was already offering its own pre-built PCs in the form of its Vengeance and Corsair One PCs, but by adding Origin PC, it was able to offer custom systems. Corsair also stated at the time of the acquisition that it wanted to increase its reach in North America to include more customers that would rather shop for a system instead of taking the DIY approach. This also gave Corsair even deeper vertical integration –- it already had a vast component and peripheral catalog, and now it could offer custom systems with other Corsair products.
In the time since the acquisition, Origin PC systems have been integrated with Corsair's Hydro X cooling line and its iCUE software ecosystem. Origin PC also offers certain systems with Corsair's Xenon LCD panel, and Origin PC custom systems offer numerous Corsair components. In 2024, Corsair relocated Origin PC manufacturing from its Miami facility to its Atlanta facility, in what Corsair stated was an effort to continue to scale its product lines.
Drop, acquired in 2023
During 2023, Corsair reached a deal to acquire Drop. Founded in 2011, Drop (formerly known as Massdrop) was a community driven e-commerce platform that was based around group buys. Drop essentially served as a collaborative intermediary between its users and a company, and the result would be a given "drop" of a product that was usually unique to Drop. Drop became a vibrant community of audiophiles and hobbyist keyboard enthusiasts, reflected by some of its most popular collaborations like the Sennheiser HD6XX headphones, or the Holy Panda and Halo series of keyboard switches.
Drop eventually moved to developing its own in-house keyboards, which saw the company put out some very well received (and very expensive) keyboards like the CTRL and ALT models, and the more modest ENTR model. The acquisition of Drop gave Corsair access to high-end DIY keyboard and audio assets, which would complement its already well-known gaming keyboard line. Corsair eventually absorbed Drop, stopped sales of Drop products, and closed the Drop webstore. But not before Corsair announced the Corsair MAKR 75 DIY and barebones keyboard kits, which were almost certainly influenced by the Drop brand and business Corsair snatched up.