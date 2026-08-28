4 Tech Brands That Are Owned By Corsair

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Corsair had humble beginnings in the early 1990s, long before it was the PC peripheral and hardware giant it is today. Then known as Corsair Microsystems, the company developed L2 cache for computers in the form of cache-on-a-stick modules (COASt), before CPUs would integrate the L2 cache into the processor itself. Afterward, Corsair moved to developing DRAM modules, initially for servers, but eventually targeted PC enthusiasts in the late 90s with memory that was overclocker-friendly. Corsair's product stack would evolve into high-end memory with custom cooling solutions, power supplies, PC cases, and peripherals.

Fast-forward, and Corsair notched $1.47 billion in revenue for 2025, which isn't too shabby for a gaming-focused company that started out making only one product. Over the years, Corsair has transformed itself through several major acquisitions that have given the company an expansive portfolio of brands and products in almost every PC market segment. Corsair has also expanded into the AI workstation and server market, as the AI boom continues to ripple across the industry, making regular PC upgrades painfully expensive.

We won't go into every acquisition Corsair has made, but rather the most significant ones. The following four brands that are now owned by Corsair have driven the company beyond just PC components and into boutique prebuilt systems, controllers, as well as streaming and content creation.